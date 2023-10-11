Gifts

The 23 Best Advent Calendar Deals on Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $10

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Advent Calendar
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:40 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

Let the countdown begin! Shop the best deals on Advent calendars available at Amazon.

It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars in October, but now is actually the perfect time shop for the best Christmas countdowns. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early. 

Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore and we've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. Amazon's fall Prime Day ends tonight, so you'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush. 

From gifts for book lovers to Marvel fanatics, there's no better way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars for 2023

The Book Lover's Advent Calendar

The Book Lover's Advent Calendar
Amazon

The Book Lover's Advent Calendar

Add a little more bookish magic and wonder to the holiday season with this Advent calendar for bibliophiles. Each of the 25 pockets has a unique literary surprise from readerly ornaments to a bookmark, reading-themed stickers and so much more.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar 2023

Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar 2023

Each day brings new pieces of the puzzle to assemble a masterpiece, creating a fun ritual for the entire family to enjoy during the holiday season.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Insight Editions

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.

$32 $27

Shop Now

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Amazon

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.

$45 $36

Shop Now

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

Educational advent calendars are fun, too!

$40 $34

Shop Now

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023

This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution.

$30 $25

Shop Now

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2023

Each day of December as Christmas approaches, kids can open a gorgeous new gemstone to add to their collection. This Advent calendar includes a collector's pouch to keep all your gems safe.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023

Reveal 24 kinds of the most popular sensory toys to bring fun while helping kids and babies calm down and release stress.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar
Amazon

Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprises Advent Calendar

For Encanto fans, this set includes 14 Madrigal family member figurines and 13 accessories to recreate your favorite story moments!

$40 $14

Shop Now

Bracelet Making Kit Countdown Calendar

Bracelet Making Kit Countdown Calendar
Amazon

Bracelet Making Kit Countdown Calendar

This DIY bracelet countdown calendar comes 2 adjustable chains and 24 unicorn and Christmas gift-themed charms, so you can make two bracelets or share with a friend.

$15 $10

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

$30 $15

Shop Now

Lindt Advent Calendar

Lindt Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lindt Advent Calendar

The official Lindt Advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's most iconic Christmas milk chocolates like mini Santa hollows, mini reindeer hollows and Lindor milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling.

$23 $21

Shop Now

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
Amazon

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

Now your kiddo can play with CoComelon toys while they watch CoComelon on TV.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar

Crystal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Crystal Advent Calendar

For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.

$32 $18

Shop Now

Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Amazon

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!

$60 $44

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.

$60 $44

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023

Count down to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s™ 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your favorite animatronic characters dressed in holiday ensembles.

$50 $42

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.

$60 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

Gifts

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

Gifts

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Gifts

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Back and Bound to Sell Out

Beauty & Wellness

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Back and Bound to Sell Out

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Best Lists

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Best Lists

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Tags: