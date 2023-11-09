Gifts

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Harry Potter Holiday Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:37 AM PST, November 9, 2023

Celebrate the holidays with the Wizarding World’s Advent calendar filled with more than 25 surprises.

It's been 25 years since we first started flying around the enchanting world of Harry Potter. If there’s a witch, wizard or muggle in your life who is obsessed with everything Hogwarts, then the official Harry Potter Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Potterheads this holiday season. While spooky season may have just started, the best Advent calendars sell out quickly every year, so now's the time to secure your Christmas countdown.

The Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar celebrates the magic of Christmas with 25 days of exclusive surprises, keepsakes, and collectibles featuring the enchanting Wizarding World creatures you know and love. Right now, this magical Advent calendar is on sale at Amazon. Regularly $30, you can get 30% off along with additional savings when you apply Amazon's coupon — bringing the Harry Potter Advent calendar down to just $20.

This 25-day Advent calendar is a thoughtful and exciting gift for any aspiring wizard. Discover a new creature-themed holiday surprise behind its 25 doors every day leading up to Christmas. Each collectible items hiding in the Advent calendar will bring the fantastical beasts of Harry Potter to life for the holidays.

Of course, the best gifts for Harry Potter fans don't stop here. Among the best Advent calendars of 2023 is the LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar and we've found even more presents that will help bring the magic of Hogwarts to your loved ones this winter. Transport yourself into the wizarding world and check out more Harry Potter gift ideas below.

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.

Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk. 

Chef up more than 150 recipes inspired from the movie including Harry's favorite dessert, and more.

Pour your favorite hot beverage into this magical, heat-activated mug to discover the secret Marauder's Map. 

For Back to Hogwart's Day, one of the most iconic spots in the castle has to be Dumbledore's Office, which you can now build with this LEGO set. 

Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. 

You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

