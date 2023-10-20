It might just be the beginning of spooky season, but now is a great time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. There's nothing quite like the excitement and anticipation of the holiday season. When it comes to making the countdown to Christmas as magical as possible, the best Advent calendars for kids are a must.

This year, Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special Disney100 storybook Advent calendar. Inside this festive calendar are 24 different, individually wrapped storybooks featuring beloved Disney and Pixar characters. Disney's storybook Advent calendars sell out every year, so don't wait too long to snag the perfect gift for bedtime reading in the month leading up to Christmas.

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas. $32 $29 Shop Now

From classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio and Winnie the Pooh to Pixar favorites like Encanto's Mirabel Madrigal, the Disney100 Advent Calendar belnds both holiday-themed stories and timeless adventures. Perfect for both the young and the young-at-heart, this gift is a cherished way to count down to Christmas.

You and your little one can reminisce on classic tales while discovering new favorites in the realm of Disney and Pixar. The Disney Advent calendars don't stop there though! Check out more of our favorite Advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season below.

