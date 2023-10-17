Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora fans no longer have to wait for the cosmetics giant's highly anticipated beauty Advent calendars. The Sephora Advent Calendar 2023 has officially hit shelves and this year, you can choose from a trio of limited-edition holiday countdowns.

Featuring skincare, haircare, makeup and bath products, all three of the 2023 Sephora beauty Advent calendars cover the full beauty spectrum. Plus, Sephora's are some of the more affordable Beauty advent calendars on the market, so they are perfect for gifting multiple people on your holiday shopping list.

Last year, Sephora's famed Advent calendars quickly sold out, and their Premium Advent Calendar already sold out, so we recommend snagging these two while you still can before the holiday rush. Shop both the Sephora Collection calendars and learn more about each one below.

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with the under-$50 Sephora Collection Advent Calendar. Packed with festive goodies, there are 24 gifts — including both full-size products and cute minis, as well as beauty accessories, too.

The Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar had everything to keep you looking gorgeous throughout the holiday season. With 18 full-size products, two travel-size products and four accessories, you are saving $82 compared to buying all the products included in this calendar separately. From Vitamin C+E Super Glow Serum to a mini gua sha facial tool, caffeine eye mask, and Micellar Water Makeup Remover, this gift would help bring the year to a close in style. However, it's already sold out, so sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

All the fun of beauty Advent calendars doesn't have to end when Christmas arrives. Sephora is keeping the joy of the season going with this year's After Advent Calendar. With 11 hidden surprises behind seven colorful doors, you can count down from December 25 until New Year's Eve. Plus, all the products are full size so they’re even more of a treat.

Remember, the clock's ticking. If you're as much a beauty fanatic as we are, you'll want to get your Sephora beauty Advent calendar before they all sell out.

For even more of this year's must-have Advent calendars, check out our guides to the best holiday countdowns for kids, men, coffee lovers and Disney fans.

RELATED CONTENT: