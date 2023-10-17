Beauty & Wellness

Sephora's 2023 Advent Calendars Are Selling Out Fast — Shop These 2 Christmas Countdowns Before They Sell Out

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sephora Advent Calendar
Sephora
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:32 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Sephora's iconic Advent calendars are back and one already sold out before the holiday season even officially begun.

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora fans no longer have to wait for the cosmetics giant's highly anticipated beauty Advent calendars. The Sephora Advent Calendar 2023 has officially hit shelves and this year, you can choose from a trio of limited-edition holiday countdowns.

Featuring skincare, haircare, makeup and bath products, all three of the 2023 Sephora beauty Advent calendars cover the full beauty spectrum. Plus, Sephora's are some of the more affordable Beauty advent calendars on the market, so they are perfect for gifting multiple people on your holiday shopping list. 

Last year, Sephora's famed Advent calendars quickly sold out, and their Premium Advent Calendar already sold out, so we recommend snagging these two while you still can before the holiday rush. Shop both the Sephora Collection calendars and learn more about each one below.

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Sephora

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Valued at $93, Sephora's Advent calendar for 2023 includes 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory surprises.

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar
Sephora

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar

Extend the magic of the holidays with 11 full-sized beauty surprises in seven pop-up boxes.

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with the under-$50 Sephora Collection Advent Calendar. Packed with festive goodies, there are 24 gifts — including both full-size products and cute minis, as well as beauty accessories, too.

The Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar had everything to keep you looking gorgeous throughout the holiday season. With 18 full-size products, two travel-size products and four accessories, you are saving $82 compared to buying all the products included in this calendar separately. From Vitamin C+E Super Glow Serum to a mini gua sha facial tool, caffeine eye mask, and Micellar Water Makeup Remover, this gift would help bring the year to a close in style. However, it's already sold out, so sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

All the fun of beauty Advent calendars doesn't have to end when Christmas arrives. Sephora is keeping the joy of the season going with this year's After Advent Calendar. With 11 hidden surprises behind seven colorful doors, you can count down from December 25 until New Year's Eve. Plus, all the products are full size so they’re even more of a treat.

Remember, the clock's ticking. If you're as much a beauty fanatic as we are, you'll want to get your Sephora beauty Advent calendar before they all sell out. 

For even more of this year's must-have Advent calendars, check out our guides to the best holiday countdowns for kids, men, coffee lovers and Disney fans.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for 2023: Shop Rare Beauty, Amika, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Gifts

Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for 2023: Shop Rare Beauty, Amika, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift

Gifts

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Shop the Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar Before It Sells Out

Gifts

Shop the Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar Before It Sells Out

The Iconic Chanel No. 5 Perfume Is Over 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

The Iconic Chanel No. 5 Perfume Is Over 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

T3's Celeb-Approved Hair Tools Are on Sale Right Now: Save 20% on Hair Dryers, Flat Irons and More

Sales & Deals

T3's Celeb-Approved Hair Tools Are on Sale Right Now: Save 20% on Hair Dryers, Flat Irons and More

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Best Lists

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Best Lists

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Lookfantastic Releases Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 — Shop the Gift Now

Gifts

Lookfantastic Releases Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 — Shop the Gift Now

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

Beauty & Wellness

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids in 2023

Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids in 2023

Tags: