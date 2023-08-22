With fall around the corner and long days of work and school ahead, we found the solution to achieving brighter eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look — eye patches.

Whether you spend hours staring at your phone's tiny screen, type email after email all day long, or skimp on getting eight hours of sleep, your eyes are bound to feel and look exhausted. Dark circles, fine lines and bags are bound to arise despite your best efforts. If your go-to eye cream isn't cutting it, you may want to incorporate under-eye masks into your skincare routine for an extra boost of moisture.

Not only do under-eye patches make for a fun selfie, but they also provide instant relief to tired skin. So many celebs, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian, are turning to eye masks to keep their delicate under-eyes hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite under-eye masks to try, whether you're looking to splurge or save. From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks at any budget.

tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches tarte tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches "I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of tarte's skin-soothing under eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them." $22 $18 Shop Now

