The 15 Best Under Eye Patches for Puffiness, Wrinkles and Dark Circles
With fall around the corner and long days of work and school ahead, we found the solution to achieving brighter eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look — eye patches.
Whether you spend hours staring at your phone's tiny screen, type email after email all day long, or skimp on getting eight hours of sleep, your eyes are bound to feel and look exhausted. Dark circles, fine lines and bags are bound to arise despite your best efforts. If your go-to eye cream isn't cutting it, you may want to incorporate under-eye masks into your skincare routine for an extra boost of moisture.
Not only do under-eye patches make for a fun selfie, but they also provide instant relief to tired skin. So many celebs, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian, are turning to eye masks to keep their delicate under-eyes hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite under-eye masks to try, whether you're looking to splurge or save. From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks at any budget.
Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin.
"I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of tarte's skin-soothing under eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them."
Brighten, revitalize and depuff your under eye for this fall.
Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many of Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are completely biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is completely recyclable).
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.
Treat your eyes to a luxurious mask made with colloidal gold and collagen for a burst of hydration.
With nighttime being the best time to repair skin, put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful 5-minute nightly dose of anti-aging Retinol and Peptides.
Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
This hydrating eye mask is infused with Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair technology to cool and sooth the under-eye area.
An infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niancinamide work to brighten your under-eyes and hydrate the delicate skin.
Actress Jessica Alba adores the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks for getting rid of dark under-eye circles.
These Gwyneth Paltrow-approved eye masks are 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free.
Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, these eye patches claim to illuminate the undereye puffiness and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look.
