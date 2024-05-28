One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year has come and gone, but there are still plenty of Memorial Day sales still going strong. The holiday weekend is always a great time to score discounts on big-ticket items like mattresses and one of the best sales just got extended

Right now, DreamCloud is offering up to 50% off mattresses for Memorial Day 2024. With prices starting at just $349, you can save hundreds on all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses to start the summer with a new bed.

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or back sleeper, DreamCloud mattresses provide the perfect blend of comfort and support regardless of your sleeping position. Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, the DreamCloud Hybrid remains one of the best mattresses we tested.

These mattresses don't come cheap, which is why this extended Memorial Day sale is the best opportunity to invest in a good night's rest. Take advantage of all the DreamCloud mattress deals below.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest. $1,832 $949 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress "It really feels like sleeping in a cloud. I am having the best sleep of my life. I wake up energized and ready to tackle the day with a positive attitude. Best mattress ever." praised a happy five-star reviewer. $2,499 $1,299 Shop Now

DreamCloud's mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer. Plus, every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse.

