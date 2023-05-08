Setting yourself up for a good night's sleep is crucial. The quality of your sleep affects your emotional, mental, and physical health, so it's best to ensure every part of your nighttime routine is as good as possible. Sleep is just about our favorite thing ever, so we've rounded up the best sleep products to help you fall asleep faster, snooze peacefully, and wake up well-rested.

Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cooling pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy – we know better sleep is just around the corner. A peaceful night's sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and it's time to treat yourself.

Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is a form of self-care. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any type of day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. Keep reading to find products that can help create your best sleep environment, so you can rest easier every night.

Bedtime Prep

The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are our tested and highly rated product picks to incorporate before bedtime.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine SNOOZ SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Give yourself the peaceful background sounds of white noise for uninterrupted sleep with our favorite, editor-tested white noise machine. The compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel. You can save 15% on SNOOZ with our exclusive code ET15. $100 $85 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor. $123 Shop Now

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle Nordstrom Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle. $39 Shop Now

Audible Premium Plus Subscription Amazon Audible Premium Plus Subscription If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. $15/MONTH Shop Now

Mattresses and Bedding

Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a cozy mattress and extra soft linens, snoozing has never been easier.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $258 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Leesa Original Mattress Leesa Leesa Original Mattress Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body. $1,299 $1,099 Shop Now

Downcool Large Body Pillow Amazon Downcool Large Body Pillow There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night. $30 $24 Shop Now

Molecule Duvet Cover Molecule Molecule Duvet Cover Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. $199 Shop Now

YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature. $40 $36 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Beauty and Wellness

Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime, isn't just self-care, it can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Mighty Night According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement. $40 Shop Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level. $69 $55 Shop Now

Pajamas and Loungewear

If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles is one that fits the bill. $150 Shop Now

