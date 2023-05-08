23 Sleep Products for a Better Night's Rest, from the Best White Noise Machine to Cooling Sheets
Setting yourself up for a good night's sleep is crucial. The quality of your sleep affects your emotional, mental, and physical health, so it's best to ensure every part of your nighttime routine is as good as possible. Sleep is just about our favorite thing ever, so we've rounded up the best sleep products to help you fall asleep faster, snooze peacefully, and wake up well-rested.
Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cooling pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy – we know better sleep is just around the corner. A peaceful night's sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and it's time to treat yourself.
Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is a form of self-care. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any type of day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. Keep reading to find products that can help create your best sleep environment, so you can rest easier every night.
Bedtime Prep
The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are our tested and highly rated product picks to incorporate before bedtime.
Give yourself the peaceful background sounds of white noise for uninterrupted sleep with our favorite, editor-tested white noise machine. The compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel. You can save 15% on SNOOZ with our exclusive code ET15.
Simply spritz your pillow before you sleep and the soothing blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile can help calm both your body and mind.
Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor.
If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.
If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories.
Mattresses and Bedding
Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a cozy mattress and extra soft linens, snoozing has never been easier.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body.
There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night.
Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back.
Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep.
With nearly $800 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag. Plus, receive a sheet set, mattress cover and cooling pillow with your purchase.
Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating.
Snuggle into bed with these super-soft sheets from Brooklyn Bedding, currently, 25% off while in stock using code WINTER25.
This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature.
Beauty and Wellness
Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime, isn't just self-care, it can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.
You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage.
According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.
For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level.
With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby.
Pajamas and Loungewear
If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.
Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. You can get the fun print seen here or two other equally amusing patterns.
Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.
Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and is offered in a gorgeous vibrant red. The shorts and cropped top are a great option for hot sleepers.
The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles is one that fits the bill.
