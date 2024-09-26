Ready for a solid night's rest? We've pulled together everything you need to get your Z's.
Setting yourself up for a good night's sleep is crucial. Sleep quality affects our emotional, mental and physical health. Creating a solid nighttime routine can make all the difference for not just a sound slumber, but also for your waking hours. That's why we've rounded up the best sleep products to help you fall asleep faster, snooze peacefully, and wake up well-rested.
Much like the cool side of the pillow, a peaceful night's sleep is within reach. Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to silky-soft bedding. From nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy, we know better sleep is just around the corner.
Getting restful sleep is a form of self-care. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, ahead we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day — or any day, for that matter — you'll drift off to Dreamland as soon as you hit the sheets.
The Best Products to Prepare for Bedtime
The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are top-rated product picks to incorporate before bedtime.
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
Give yourself the peaceful background sounds of white noise for uninterrupted sleep with this sound machine. The smartphone app allows you to adjust the fan tone and volume to find the level that’s most relaxing.
ThisWorks Deep Pillow Spray
Simply spritz your pillow before you sleep and the soothing blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile can help calm both your body and mind.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor.
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm without sleep medicines such as melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories.
Canopy Bedside Humidifier
Parts of this Canopy humidifier are dishwasher safe so you can be sure you're breathing in clean, moist air day after day.
The Best Mattresses and Bedding for Good Sleep
Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a proper mattress and soft linens, snoozing has never been more comfortable.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Leesa Original Mattress
Save over $300 on the Original Leesa queen mattress right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body.
Downcool Large Body Pillow
There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back.
Molecule Duvet Cover
Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep.
Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress
The quilted cover with a breathable blend of organic wool and rayon made from bamboo wicks away moisture and helps dispel excess heat for a soothing, comfortable sleep.
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating.
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Engulfing yourself in this weighted blanket feels like a massive hug.
The Best Beauty and Wellness Products for Bedtime
Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime isn't just self-care. It can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.
Therabody SleepMask
Gentle vibrations and a total blackout will lull you to sleep when using the new Therabody SleepMask. Great for any type of sleeper, this new product launches on October 13, but is available for preorder now.
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.
Silkie 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies (Set of 4)
You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage.
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For those with sensitive skin or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level.
