With the 4th of July drawing near and mattress sales already in full swing, it's the perfect time to revamp your sleep sanctuary. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest room with something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar 4th of July mattress deals this week.
With steep discounts on brands like Nectar, Casper, Sealy, Purple and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.
Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best mattress deals from top brands to shop from Amazon's 4th of July Sale. For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely don't want to sleep on these savings.
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.
Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full
The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. The discounted mattress also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Get 28% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.
Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Save on Casper's best-selling original mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.
Purple Restore Mattress, Queen
The Purple Restore has responsive pressure relief and is said to be up to two times cooler than leading competitors. Purple's GelFlex Grid draws excess heat away and a coil core allows for optimal sleeping temperature.
Kin By Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Amazon Exclusive Mattress
Featuring Adaptive foam technology, this 10-inch mattress provides the perfect balance of softness and firm support.
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.
Purple Mattress, Queen
Thanks to the GelFlex Grid on this Purple Mattress, this model is just as comfortable as a plush memory foam mattress but with extra support, flexibility and breathability. This Purple Mattress is also hypoallergenic.
