The Best 4th of July Mattress Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now: Save on Casper, Nectar, Sealy and More

Amazon Memorial Day Mattress Deals 2024
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:03 PM PDT, July 3, 2024

Spend less on your next bed by shopping the best 4th of July mattress deals on Amazon.

With the 4th of July drawing near and mattress sales already in full swing, it's the perfect time to revamp your sleep sanctuary. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest room with something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar 4th of July mattress deals this week.

With steep discounts on brands like NectarCasper, Sealy, Purple and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.

Shop Amazon's Mattress Deals

Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best mattress deals from top brands to shop from Amazon's 4th of July Sale. For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely don't want to sleep on these savings.

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.

$899 $648

Shop Now

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full
Amazon

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full

The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. The discounted mattress also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep. 

$1,254 $929

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
Amazon

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.

$999 $690

Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 28% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495 $1,080

Shop Now

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Save on Casper's best-selling original mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.

$1,295 $1,100

Shop Now

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen

The Purple Restore has responsive pressure relief and is said to be up to two times cooler than leading competitors. Purple's GelFlex Grid draws excess heat away and a coil core allows for optimal sleeping temperature.

$2,295 $2,099

Shop Now

Kin By Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Amazon Exclusive Mattress

Kin By Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Amazon Exclusive Mattress
Amazon

Kin By Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Amazon Exclusive Mattress

Featuring Adaptive foam technology, this 10-inch mattress provides the perfect balance of softness and firm support.

$699 $559

Shop Now

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$895 $716

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.

$478 $370

Shop Now

Purple Mattress, Queen

Purple Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Purple Mattress, Queen

Thanks to the GelFlex Grid on this Purple Mattress, this model is just as comfortable as a plush memory foam mattress but with extra support, flexibility and breathability. This Purple Mattress is also hypoallergenic. 

$1,499 $1,399

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

