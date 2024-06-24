Save up to 50% on mattresses from DreamCloud, Saatva and more during this year's 4th of July sales.
Independence Day will be here before you know it, and the 4th of July mattress sale have started heating up. Whether you prefer a memory foam, spring or hybrid mattress, now's your chance to get a better night's sleep with all the best discounts on bedroom essentials. Some of the best holiday sales are already happening, and we've highlighted our favorite deals below.
If you missed out on the Memorial Day sales this year, you still have a chance to score huge summer savings. The 4th of July weekend is one of the best times to get a great deal on a new mattress. These deals likely won't be available again until the next major sales holiday, Labor Day, so don't sleep on today's sales.
From Nectar and Casper to Saatva, Purple and DreamCloud, there are massive deals on luxuriously comfortable mattresses — including cooling mattresses just in time for the hottest months ahead. Keep scrolling to shop the best 4th of July mattress deals happening now — including ones we personally tested. Deeper sleep starts here.
Best Fourth of July Mattress Sales and Deals of 2024
Amerisleep
Use the code JULY500 to take $500 off any Amerisleep mattress designed for all sleeping positions and body shapes, and get 30% off adjustable bed bundles. You can also score a bed base starting at $399.
Avocado
Save up to $500 on Avocado's certified organic mattresses. Silk pillowcases and throw blankets are also on sale for 20% off a bedding refresh.
Awara
The Awara 4th of July Sale is live and offering up to 50% off mattresses starting at $649. Save $765 on the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.
Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
With over $700 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag.
Bear Mattress
Get 35% off sitewide at Bear with code FIRST35 and free sleep accessories worth $400 with your mattress, including two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding is taking 25% off sitewide through July 4 with code JULY25.
Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Sale
Casper
The Casper 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and 30% off everything else.
Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Get 35% off Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress
Cocoon's mattress includes a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.
Helix Sleep
Get 25% off sitewide at the Helix Fourth of July sale and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, shoppers will receive two free pillows with a mattress purchase.
Leesa
Save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm July 4th deals to get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress
The custom coil system combined with layers of cooling gel foam offer contoured support, better pressure-point relief and the ideal sleep temperature—making it one of our most popular models.
Nectar
The Nectar 4th of July mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $349 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.
Nectar Premier Mattress
This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers.
Nolah Mattress
Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah 4th of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows with select models.
Nolah Evolution 15”
This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief.
Purple
You can take up to $800 luxury mattresses and base sets at the Purple 4th of July sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.
Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress
Purple's most popular mattress provides core body support and increased responsiveness to pressure and motion, plus additional comfort and cooling benefits, for uninterrupted sleep.
Saatva
With early access to the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale, you can save up to $600 on any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm.
Tempur-Pedic
Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases when you use the code 300FREE.
TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress
Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long.
Tuft & Needle
The Tuft & Needle 4th of July sale is taking 20% off all mattresses. Plus, you can save 15% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.
T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.
