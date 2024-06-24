Independence Day will be here before you know it, and the 4th of July mattress sale have started heating up. Whether you prefer a memory foam, spring or hybrid mattress, now's your chance to get a better night's sleep with all the best discounts on bedroom essentials. Some of the best holiday sales are already happening, and we've highlighted our favorite deals below.

If you missed out on the Memorial Day sales this year, you still have a chance to score huge summer savings. The 4th of July weekend is one of the best times to get a great deal on a new mattress. These deals likely won't be available again until the next major sales holiday, Labor Day, so don't sleep on today's sales.

From Nectar and Casper to Saatva, Purple and DreamCloud, there are massive deals on luxuriously comfortable mattresses — including cooling mattresses just in time for the hottest months ahead. Keep scrolling to shop the best 4th of July mattress deals happening now — including ones we personally tested. Deeper sleep starts here.

Best Fourth of July Mattress Sales and Deals of 2024

Use the code JULY500 to take $500 off any Amerisleep mattress designed for all sleeping positions and body shapes, and get 30% off adjustable bed bundles. You can also score a bed base starting at $399.

Shop the Amerisleep Salep

Save up to $500 on Avocado's certified organic mattresses. Silk pillowcases and throw blankets are also on sale for 20% off a bedding refresh.

Shop the Avocado Sale

The Awara 4th of July Sale is live and offering up to 50% off mattresses starting at $649. Save $765 on the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop the Awara Sale

Get 35% off sitewide at Bear with code FIRST35 and free sleep accessories worth $400 with your mattress, including two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector.

Shop the Bear Sale

Brooklyn Bedding is taking 25% off sitewide through July 4 with code JULY25.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Sale

The Casper 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and 30% off everything else.

Shop the Casper Sale

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase.

Shop the Cocoon Sale

DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

Get 25% off sitewide at the Helix Fourth of July sale and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, shoppers will receive two free pillows with a mattress purchase.

Shop the Helix Sale

Save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm July 4th deals to get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

The Nectar 4th of July mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $349 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop the Nectar Sale

Nectar Premier Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Premier Mattress This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. $1,499 $949 Shop Now

Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah 4th of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows with select models.

Shop the Nolah Sale

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,624 Shop Now

You can take up to $800 luxury mattresses and base sets at the Purple 4th of July sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Shop the Purple Sale

With early access to the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale, you can save up to $600 on any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.

Shop the Saatva Sale

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. $2,095 $1,695 Shop Now

Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases when you use the code 300FREE.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Sale

TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long. $4,599 $4,099 Shop Now

The Tuft & Needle 4th of July sale is taking 20% off all mattresses. Plus, you can save 15% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

