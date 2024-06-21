The 4th of July mattress sales are getting started as the holiday is less than a couple weeks away. If you're looking to shop early and give your bed a much-needed refresh, the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale is here with some of this year's biggest discounts.

Now through Monday, June 24, Saatva's early 4th of July sale is offering up to $600 off every one of its mattresses that perfectly combine luxury, durability and comfort. From the best-selling Classic mattress to the Saatva Rx for chronic back pain and joint conditions, the luxury brand's entire lineup is majorly marked down.

Shop Saatva's Mattress Sale

Designed to relieve problematic pressure points, Saatva's handcrafted mattresses offer custom firmness options and are made with a high-density foam for maximum comfort. You don't see this type of quality from just any mattress out there. Choose from Plush Soft for the most pressure relief, Luxury Firm if you prioritize support, and Firm for extra firm bed lovers or heavier back and stomach sleepers.

These 4th of July mattress deals are your last chance to get a great discount until Labor Day. For a better night's rest this summer, don't sleep on the best Saatva 4th of July mattress deals below.

Best Saatva 4th of July Mattress Deals

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress This best-selling and award-winning mattress is Saatva's most popular hybrid innerspring. Available in three firmness levels for every sleep position and style, the mattress' plush Euro pillow top cradles you in cushioned comfort to relieve pressure points for more nights of restorative sleep. $2,095 $1,795 Shop Now

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress Saatva Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress With 50 firmness settings on both sides and cooling comfort layers, this is one of the most precise adjustable mattresses out there. You also get all the luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support Saatva is known for. $4,495 $4,095 Shop Now

Saatva HD Mattress Saatva Saatva HD Mattress Described as the best mattress for heavy people, the Saatva HD hybrid innerspring mattress is specifically engineered to comfortably support people weighing up to 500 pounds in every sleep position. $3,295 $2,945 Shop Now

Saatva Rx Mattress Saatva Saatva Rx Mattress With its Unique Therapeutic Support Core, the Saatva Rx is specially designed to give maximum support and pressure relief that can help alleviate discomfort associated with serious and chronic back & joint conditions like sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc, and scoliosis. $3,295 $2,945 Shop Now

