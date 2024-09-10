Shop
The Best Pottery Barn Deals for Fall: Shop End-of-Season Savings on Furniture, Bedding and More

Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Updated: 12:10 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

Pottery Barn's early fall sale has arrived. Save up to 50% on furniture, decor and so much more to prepare for the new season.

The fall season is almost here and Pottery Barn's End of Season sale is offering some of the best deals of the year. If you've entered your interior design era, now's the time to shop the Pottery Barn sale with steep discounts on furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

For a limited time, thousands of Pottery Barn's best-selling pieces are currently up to 50% off. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is on sale to upgrade your bedroom, living room or even your patio before cold weather arrives. 

An end of season sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, couches and tables. Right now, you can score sofas and bedroom furniture pieces like nightstands and dressers on sale. You can also get decor like rugs, quilts, throw blankets, pillows, and more up to 50% off as well. Even better, these gorgeous items are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From cozy linens to outdoor sectionals and picturesque bed frames, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before they're gone. Below, check out our favorite furniture, bedding and decor picks.

Best Pottery Barn Deals

Buchanan Square Arm Sleeper Sofa with Memory Foam Mattress

Pottery Barn

Having a sofa bed is so convenient for when unexpected guests come over for the holidays.

$3,299 $1,699 and Up

Shop Now

Farmhouse Mini Nightstand

Pottery Barn

A simple, yet functional and durable night stand that can store all of your bedtime needs.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Toscana Extending Dining Table

Pottery Barn

This dining table is inspired by authentic Italian farmhouse furniture and is perfect for large gatherings.

$1,999 $1,599

Shop Now

Savannah Handwoven Seagrass Basket Collection

Pottery Barn

These woven storage baskets are perfect for storing items while serving as decor.

$199 $25 and Up

Shop Now

Under the Vanity Storage

Pottery Barn

This vanity storage is perfect for your favorite beauty and bathroom essentials.

$79 $63

Shop Now

Mateo 3-Drawer Dresser

Pottery Barn

This dresser’s three drawers provide ample storage and are accented with dark-bronze drawer pulls for extra style.

$799 $559

Shop Now

Diamond Cable Knit Throw

Pottery Barn

With the arrival of fall coming soon, a throw blanket is perfect for keeping you cozy at home.

$69 $55

Shop Now

Balboa Swivel Armchair

Pottery Barn

This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece.

$1,849 $1,214 and up

Shop Now

Bryce Buffalo Check Cotton Duvet Cover, Queen

Pottery Barn

This all-cotton buffalo check bedding is both casual and comfortable. The duvet cover with matching shams can be mixed with solids or a plethora of patterns to create a look all your own.

$159 $63

Shop Now

