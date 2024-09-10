The fall season is almost here and Pottery Barn's End of Season sale is offering some of the best deals of the year. If you've entered your interior design era, now's the time to shop the Pottery Barn sale with steep discounts on furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

For a limited time, thousands of Pottery Barn's best-selling pieces are currently up to 50% off. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is on sale to upgrade your bedroom, living room or even your patio before cold weather arrives.

An end of season sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, couches and tables. Right now, you can score sofas and bedroom furniture pieces like nightstands and dressers on sale. You can also get decor like rugs, quilts, throw blankets, pillows, and more up to 50% off as well. Even better, these gorgeous items are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From cozy linens to outdoor sectionals and picturesque bed frames, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before they're gone. Below, check out our favorite furniture, bedding and decor picks.

Best Pottery Barn Deals

Balboa Swivel Armchair Pottery Barn Balboa Swivel Armchair This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece. $1,849 $1,214 and up Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: