Sales & Deals

The Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop at Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sleeper Sofa at Wayfair
Wayfair
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:46 AM PST, February 13, 2024

Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is here. Shop the best deals on sleeper sofas for overnight guests or your next Netflix binge.

Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale has arrived with tons of deals on top-rated furniture pieces, including sleeper sofas that will ensure your guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress. 

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase and Presidents' Day is the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds for a limited time only.

Shop Wayfair Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $300

Shop Now

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel.

$590 $356

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $340

Shop Now

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

If you're searching for a compact sleeper sofa, this modern couch is well suited for an apartment, studio or living room.

$400 $270

Shop Now

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.

$670 $390

Shop Now

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed
Wayfair

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed

The best-selling Serta Leonard Futon brings comfort and style to any space. The sleeper features chrome metal legs that provide stability and add a sleek touch.

$300 $161

Shop Now

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Embrace a more neutral color palette this winter with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.

$1,240 $840

Shop Now

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Wayfair

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions

Take over 25% off Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$1,500 $911

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue. 

$1,350 $430

WITH CODE SAVE

Shop Now

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run's upholstered sleeper sofa features durable linen blend fabric and is designed with plush back cushions for extra comfort.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$930 $330

Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space. 

$915 $550

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Wayfair's Huge Winter Clearance Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the 20 Best Deals Up to 70% Off

Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Huge Winter Clearance Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the 20 Best Deals Up to 70% Off

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Deals on Office Chairs to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Deals on Office Chairs to Shop Now

The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2024: Shop Top Deals on Furniture, Appliances, Tech and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2024: Shop Top Deals on Furniture, Appliances, Tech and More

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon's Presidents' Day Bedding Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon's Presidents' Day Bedding Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now: Nectar, Purple, Saatva and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now: Nectar, Purple, Saatva and More

Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress at the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress at the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses This Presidents’ Day for a Great Night's Sleep

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses This Presidents’ Day for a Great Night's Sleep

DreamCloud Is Taking 50% Off Mattresses During Its Presidents' Day Sale — Shop the Best Deals Now

Sales & Deals

DreamCloud Is Taking 50% Off Mattresses During Its Presidents' Day Sale — Shop the Best Deals Now

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses at This Early Presidents Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses at This Early Presidents Day Sale

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: