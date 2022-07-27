The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget — Comfortable Yet Affordable Sofa Beds
Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.
Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.
Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding.
The memory foam in this vintage-inspired futon will have you and your guests lounging in quality and style.
The curves on this sofa sleeper will help you sink right into comfort. The sofa sleeper has a full pull-out mattress that will have you always prepared for unexpected overnight guests.
An upscale marine blue futon that includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate.
This linen couch is a nice home office addition that can convert to a twin-sized sleeper.
With both a pull-out bed and spacious storage chaise, this couch provides functionality for any small space living.
Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by Novogratz's Brittany Leather Futon — crafted with a ribbed tufted cushioned back.
Overstock's contemporary, convertible sofa boasts a bonded leather-make and split-back adjustable mechanism for added flexibility.
Not only does this couch include an easily convertible pull-out bed, it also provides storage for your guests to organize their belongings without cluttering your space.
Dive into a deeper color this spring with Urban Outfitters' Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa — complete with a fold-out sleep cushion and comfort-boosting design.
Treat any overnight guest to a great night of sleep with this plush Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional.
