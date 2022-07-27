Shopping

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget — Comfortable Yet Affordable Sofa Beds

By ETonline Staff
Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.

Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.

Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding. 

Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed
Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed
Amazon
Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed

The memory foam in this vintage-inspired futon will have you and your guests lounging in quality and style.

$630$364
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper
Ashley Furniture
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper

The curves on this sofa sleeper will help you sink right into comfort. The sofa sleeper has a full pull-out mattress that will have you always prepared for unexpected overnight guests. 

$740
Mesilla Futon
Mesilla Futon
Ashley Furniture
Mesilla Futon

An upscale marine blue futon that includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate. 

$480
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch is a nice home office addition that can convert to a twin-sized sleeper.

$745$400
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

With both a pull-out bed and spacious storage chaise, this couch provides functionality for any small space living. 

$690
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon
Walmart
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon

Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by Novogratz's Brittany Leather Futon — crafted with a ribbed tufted cushioned back.

$365$301
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa
Overstock
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa

Overstock's contemporary, convertible sofa boasts a bonded leather-make and split-back adjustable mechanism for added flexibility.

$453$408
Melpomene Pull Out Sofa Bed
Melpomene Copper Nail Pull Out Sofa Bed
Amazon
Melpomene Pull Out Sofa Bed

Not only does this couch include an easily convertible pull-out bed, it also provides storage for your guests to organize their belongings without cluttering your space. 

$780
Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa
Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa
Urban Outfitters
Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa

Dive into a deeper color this spring with Urban Outfitters' Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa — complete with a fold-out sleep cushion and comfort-boosting design.

$599
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional
Walmart
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional

Treat any overnight guest to a great night of sleep with this plush Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional.

$500

