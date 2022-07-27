Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.

Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.

Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding.

Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper Ashley Furniture Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper The curves on this sofa sleeper will help you sink right into comfort. The sofa sleeper has a full pull-out mattress that will have you always prepared for unexpected overnight guests. $740 Buy Now

Mesilla Futon Ashley Furniture Mesilla Futon An upscale marine blue futon that includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate. $480 Buy Now

