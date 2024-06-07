Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop for Your Overnight Guests This Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sleeper Sofa at Wayfair
Wayfair
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:02 AM PDT, June 7, 2024

\Shop the best deals on sleeper sofas for overnight guests or your next Netflix binge.

With summer almost here, sleeper sofas are the best way to be prepared and ensure your unexpected guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress. 

Sofas are typically a big-ticket purchase, but Sleep Week is the perfect opportunity to save big on your comfy home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair has thousands of bedroom furniture, decor and mattress deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals, sofa beds and bedroom sets for a limited time only.

Shop Wayfair Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the best Wayfair Deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$916 $320

Shop Now

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel.

$590 $365

Shop Now

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $335

Shop Now

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

If you're searching for a compact sleeper sofa, this modern couch is well suited for an apartment, studio or living room.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.

$670 $350

Shop Now

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed
Wayfair

Serta Leonard 66.1" Futon Sofa Bed

The best-selling Serta Leonard Futon brings comfort and style to any space. The sleeper features chrome metal legs that provide stability and add a sleek touch.

$300 $181

Shop Now

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Embrace a more neutral color palette this winter with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.

$960 $880

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue. 

$1,350 $790

Shop Now

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run's upholstered sleeper sofa features durable linen blend fabric and is designed with plush back cushions for extra comfort.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$930 $313

Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space. 

$915 $707

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture Deals to Shop for Summer — Up to 70% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture Deals to Shop for Summer — Up to 70% Off

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Revamp Your Outdoor Space Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Revamp Your Outdoor Space Just in Time for Summer

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Home

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Amazon Deals to Refresh Your Bedding for Spring: Save on Luxury Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals to Refresh Your Bedding for Spring: Save on Luxury Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Roomba Vaccums: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums and Mops

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Roomba Vaccums: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums and Mops

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: