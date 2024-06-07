With summer almost here, sleeper sofas are the best way to be prepared and ensure your unexpected guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.

Sofas are typically a big-ticket purchase, but Sleep Week is the perfect opportunity to save big on your comfy home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair has thousands of bedroom furniture, decor and mattress deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals, sofa beds and bedroom sets for a limited time only.

Shop Wayfair Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the best Wayfair Deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on.

RELATED CONTENT: