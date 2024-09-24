Shop
The Best Sleeper Sofa Deals at Wayfair: Save Up to 65% on Sofa Beds That'll Impress Your Guests

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:15 PM PDT, September 24, 2024

Shop the best deals on sleeper sofas for overnight guests or your next Netflix binge.

Whether you're hosting friends or family this fall, sleeper sofas are the best way to be prepared and ensure your guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress. 

Sofas are typically a big-ticket purchase, but you can save big on your comfy home upgrades now. Wayfair has thousands of bedroom furniture, decor and mattress deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals, sofa beds and bedroom sets for a limited time only.

Shop Wayfair Sleeper Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the best Wayfair deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$916 $336

Shop Now

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $360

Shop Now

Dakota Fields Cyren Twin 77'' Faux Leather Split Back Convertible Sofa

Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.

$670 $270

Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$930 $313

Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For huge savings, this vintage tufted sleeper sofa brings style and fun to any space. 

$915 $516

Shop Now

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel.

$460 $360

Shop Now

Etta Avenue Novelle 81" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

This sofa's convertible 3-click technology and modern split-back design let you easily adjust from sofa, lounger, and bed positions in one simple swoop.

$750 $390

Shop Now

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

This futon transforms from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.

$786 $350

Shop Now

Tags: