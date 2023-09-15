Sales & Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon: Up to 50% Off Patio Furniture and More

Amazon 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
From patio dining sets to stylish egg chairs, elevate your backyard this fall with best patio furniture with Amazon.

With the end of summer almost here, Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for the fall season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends. i

If you’re ready for the cooler day, not many things are better than spending the fall season relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a party in your backyard. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. Whether you're looking for a patio dining set, lounge chair, or an outdoor sofa set, Amazon has everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space.

With many cool days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. For more ways to freshen up your backyard, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

$600 $450

Shop Now

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
Amazon

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions. 

$260 $210

With Coupon

Shop Now

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686 $263

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$250 $130

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500 $375

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro.

$155 $98

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

$287 $237

Shop Now

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.

$439 $275

Shop Now

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. 

$149 $60

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $110

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$914 $530

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
Amazon

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Amazon

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.

$340 $251

Shop Now

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

SAND MINE Reversible Mats
Amazon

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in 5 different colors.

$110 $85

with coupon

Shop Now

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock
Amazon

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home.

$200 $150

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

