With 4th of July this week, now is the perfect time to score a deal to give your home a refresh with new furniture and decor, including a mattress. You may have heard that a mattress needs replacing every seven years, but even the best mattress is in fact due an upgrade when you start waking up feeling less rested than before.

Nectar is having a huge 4th of July Sale with massive discounts on the brand's most popular hybrid and memory foam mattresses. Right now, you can save up to 40% on mattresses starting at just $349. Plus, take advantage of Nectar’s free shipping and returns, as well as a 365-night home trial for all mattresses to ensure you find the best sleeper.

Shop the Nectar Mattress Sale

The Nectar Premier Mattress offers dual-action cooling technology that will keep hot sleepers comfortable while they snooze. The Nectar Premier reacts to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night to keep you cool. Aside from temperature regulation, the mattress also offers good support to back and side sleepers. Think of it like a plushy air conditioner for your bed.

Nectar Premier Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Premier Mattress This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. $1,499 $949 Shop Now

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that also has body temperature cooling properties. To help you sleep comfortably, the multi-layer construction helps minimize motion transfer while providing medium-firm comfort and support. The adaptive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points across your body, giving you the best night's sleep.

