Fourth of July weekend is known for some great sales, but there's no need to wait until Independence Day to save big. There are already some great home, mattress, beauty, fashion and more Fourth of July 2024 sales going on right now.

It's the start of summer, so it's time to update your wardrobe, skin care routine and home for the season. But there's no need to pay full price thanks to Fourth of July sales that are already happening now.

Right now, ahead of the holiday, you can save big at Brooklinen, Casper, Ulta, Stuart Weitzman and more stores, even ahead of the Fourth of July. We're seeing essentials from bedding to shoes to hair care on sale.

We've broken down the best pre-Fourth of July sales by category for you below. Be sure to check back here as new sales drop ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Home

Get 15% off everything from the home brand now, from sheets to bath towels.

Save up to 50% at Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale. You'll find savings on outdoor dining, seating, games, rugs, planters and so much more.

Use the code TREAT to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.

Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off select major appliances like washers and fridges. You can save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend and double your savings when you spend $2,500 or more.

Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more stars — and now they're on sale for the Fourth of July. Through Friday, July 5, the brand is offering 25% off all of its floaties that are going to take over Instagram this summer. Just use the code CAMP at checkout to save on Funboy’s entire selection of summertime essentials.

Retro Pink Convertible FUNBOY Retro Pink Convertible Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast Highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float. $99 $74 with code CAMP Shop Now

Mattress

Now through Wednesday, July 10, every one of Casper's new mattresses is 30% off. Plus, you can save up to 30% on pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and more bedding essentials for a total bedroom refresh.

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Designed with a medium feel that’s especially great for side sleepers, the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body-conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief. $1,875 $1,305 Shop Now

Save 25% off sitewide at the mattress retailer through July 4 with the code JULY25.

Save up to $500 on Avocado's certified organic mattresses. Silk pillowcases and throw blankets are also on sale for 20% off for a bedding refresh.

Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah Fourth of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows free with select models.

Beauty

Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale is on. Save on jumbos, skin care, makeup and more for three weeks. Plus, find new offers every week.

You can save 25% off sitewide on Fresh skincare using the code FRESH. Plus, if you spend $125 you'll get an eight-piece gift.

Use the code EXTRA10 to get an extra 10% off Dermstore's sale section. Save on beauty, skin care and hair care.

Fashion

Save an extra 25% off select full-price and sale shoe styles with the code NEWSHOES25.

Soma Intimates' Semi-Annual Sale is here. Save an extra 30% off sale styles.

Save up to 70% off all sale styles at the clothing brand's Semi-Annual Sale.

