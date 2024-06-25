The 2024 Best Buy 4th of July sale is here. Save up to 50% on major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE and more.
Independence Day is right around the corner, which means this year's biggest 4th of July sales are starting to arrive. Apart from mattresses, big-ticket appliances are another great buy during the holiday weekend. Best Buy has officially launched its massive appliance sale and the summer savings are not to be missed.
The Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's your chance to save can save on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges and microwaves to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.
Whether you're looking for powerful washers and dryers to make laundry days a breeze, or a new French door refrigerator with tons of smart features, we've rounded up the best 4th of July appliance deals from Best Buy below. You can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card with select major appliances for even more savings on TVs, iPads and small kitchen appliances.
Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter. Check out Best Buy's top 4th of July deals below.
Best Buy 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
This futuristic, app-connected AI Laundry Combo washes and dries clothes in one machine and automatically opens its door at the end of the drying cycle to evaporate any leftover moisture.
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
This smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance.
GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry — all from your phone.
LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG's 6Motion Technology uses six different washing motions to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer.
LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door
The large capacity and EasyLoad door on this LG electric dryer makes laundry day a breeze.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.
Best 4th of July Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity
This large-capacity double-door fridge has all the newest features: a high-capacity ice maker, bright LED lighting and a door alarm to let you know if the doors are left open — perfect for bigger households and those with kids.
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, a full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser
This stylish addition to your kitchen has a bottom freezer and plenty of storage space. Not just good looks, it maintains optimal temperatures for fresh and frozen food, helping your groceries stay fresh longer.
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.
Best 4th of July Range Deals at Best Buy
LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.
Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry
No reason to have a separate appliance. This oven has five cooking modes including air fry, convect bake, broil and more. Save $100 when also buying the range hood or microwave.
GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range - Stainless Steel
Bake multiple dishes simultaneously in the large-capacity oven of this 30-inch GE slide-in electric range. Its upper and lower elements provide powerful heat at a consistent temperature, producing evenly cooked foods.
