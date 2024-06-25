Independence Day is right around the corner, which means this year's biggest 4th of July sales are starting to arrive. Apart from mattresses, big-ticket appliances are another great buy during the holiday weekend. Best Buy has officially launched its massive appliance sale and the summer savings are not to be missed.

The Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's your chance to save can save on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges and microwaves to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.

Whether you're looking for powerful washers and dryers to make laundry days a breeze, or a new French door refrigerator with tons of smart features, we've rounded up the best 4th of July appliance deals from Best Buy below. You can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card with select major appliances for even more savings on TVs, iPads and small kitchen appliances.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter. Check out Best Buy's top 4th of July deals below.

Best Buy 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer Best Buy LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean. $1,200 $800 Shop Now

Best 4th of July Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy

Best 4th of July Range Deals at Best Buy

