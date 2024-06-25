Shop
Sales & Deals

Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Sale 2024: The Best Deals on Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LG Fridge
LG
By Andy Garden
Published: 10:57 AM PDT, June 25, 2024

The 2024 Best Buy 4th of July sale is here. Save up to 50% on major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE and more.

Independence Day is right around the corner, which means this year's biggest 4th of July sales are starting to arrive. Apart from mattresses, big-ticket appliances are another great buy during the holiday weekend. Best Buy has officially launched its massive appliance sale and the summer savings are not to be missed.

The Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's your chance to save can save on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges and microwaves to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Whether you're looking for powerful washers and dryers to make laundry days a breeze, or a new French door refrigerator with tons of smart features, we've rounded up the best 4th of July appliance deals from Best Buy below. You can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card with select major appliances for even more savings on TVs, iPads and small kitchen appliances.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter. Check out Best Buy's top 4th of July deals below.

Best Buy 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

This futuristic, app-connected AI Laundry Combo washes and dries clothes in one machine and automatically opens its door at the end of the drying cycle to evaporate any leftover moisture. 

$2,800 $2,000

Shop Now

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments. 

$1,125 $800

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.

$2,400 $1,600

Shop Now

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
Best Buy

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

This smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance. 

$900 $630

Shop Now

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry — all from your phone. 

$900 $630

Shop Now

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
Best Buy

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG's 6Motion Technology uses six different washing motions to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer.

$1,000 $730

Shop Now

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door
Best Buy

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door

The large capacity and EasyLoad door on this LG electric dryer makes laundry day a breeze. 

$1,150 $750

Shop Now

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer

This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.

$1,200 $800

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer

For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.

$1,100 $800

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Best Buy

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$3,150 $2,400

Shop Now

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity
Samsung

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity

This large-capacity double-door fridge has all the newest features: a high-capacity ice maker, bright LED lighting and a door alarm to let you know if the doors are left open — perfect for bigger households and those with kids.

$1,500 $1,200

Shop Now

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, a full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927 $760

Shop Now

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,300

Shop Now

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser
KitchenAid

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser

This stylish addition to your kitchen has a bottom freezer and plenty of storage space. Not just good looks, it maintains optimal temperatures for fresh and frozen food, helping your groceries stay fresh longer.

$3,700 $2,600

Shop Now

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Best Buy

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.

$3,150 $2,300

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Range Deals at Best Buy

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
Best Buy

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.

$1,800 $1,200

Shop Now

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry
Whirlpool

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry

No reason to have a separate appliance. This oven has five cooking modes including air fry, convect bake, broil and more. Save $100 when also buying the range hood or microwave. 

$1,080 $700

Shop Now

GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range - Stainless Steel

GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range - Stainless Steel
Best Buy

GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range - Stainless Steel

Bake multiple dishes simultaneously in the large-capacity oven of this 30-inch GE slide-in electric range. Its upper and lower elements provide powerful heat at a consistent temperature, producing evenly cooked foods.

$1,395 $800

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Albany Park's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Albany Park's 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

The Best Home Depot 4th of July Deals on Grills, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Home Depot 4th of July Deals on Grills, Appliances and More

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

The 15 Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

Gear Up for Summer With Backcountry's Best 4th of July Deals

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Summer With Backcountry's Best 4th of July Deals

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Sales & Deals

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Save 30% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Tags: