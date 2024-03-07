The Discover Samsung Spring Sale is back for 2024 and set to run through the end of the week. During one of Samsung's biggest sale events of the year, you'll find massive price cuts on the company's diverse range of products, including top-rated smart home appliances.

Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,400 off — including Bespoke models with customizable panels. The spacious fridges made with the latest technology feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop the Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this spring, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the best discounts this week is $1,315 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale you don't want to miss.

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Samsung's spring deals don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best discounts on 8K TVs, washers and dryers and more home appliances.

