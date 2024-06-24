Shop
20 Best Home Depot 4th of July Deals: Save Up to 60% on Appliances, Grills, Air Conditioners and More

Published: 5:54 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Summer sales are in full swing at The Home Depot. Shop the best 4th of July deals on LG, Traeger, Dewalt and more.

Fourth of July sales are starting to roll in with star-spangled deals on big-ticket items. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor space for summer, or finally tackle that home improvement project, The Home Depot's highly anticipated 4th of July sale is happening now. Shoppers can save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture and so much more.

Shop the Home Depot Sale

The Home Depot 4th of July sale has outdoor grills marked down to as low as $99. Take advantage of these record-low prices to get ready for summer with deals on everything from portable air conditioners and generators to Samsung's newest all-in-one washer dryer combo. This sale also includes steep discounts on outdoor power equipment from top brands like Ryobi, Dewalt and Milwaukee.

With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all. That's why we’ve scoped out the "Red, White and Blue savings" and highlighted some of the best home finds to shop today. Below, check out the best Home Depot 4th of July deals to upgrade your home inside and out.

 Best Home Depot 4th of July Appliance Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
The Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener.

$3,299 $1,999

Shop Now

GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Home Depot

GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

Easily store large or bulk food items with three full-width shelves and large capacity. Two humidity-controlled drawers create the right environment for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh.

$2,699 $1,498

Shop Now

GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo

GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo
Home Depot

GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo

There's no need to transfer clothes between laundry machines with the GE Profile Combo. With a sleek space-saving design and flexible hookup requirements, the GE Profile Combo will allow you to turn any room into a laundry room.

$2,899 $1,999

Shop Now

Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator

Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator
The Home Depot

Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator

Frigidaire's dide-by-side refrigerator constantly circulates cold air throughout the fresh food and freezer compartments, ensuring a consistent cool from top to bottom. Plus, the PureSource 3-filtration gives you great-tasting clean water and ice.

$1,499 $998

Shop Now

Whirlpool 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 4 Burner Element Electric Range

Whirlpool 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 4 Burner Element Electric Range
The Home Depot

Whirlpool 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 4 Burner Element Electric Range

This Whirlpool electric range has a dual element stove top for all cookware sizes. The Keep Warm setting prevents dinner from getting cold while the closed door broiling helps keep the kitchen comfortable.

$949 $848

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Air Conditioner Deals at Home Depot

Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier

Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
The Home Depot

Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier

Stay cool and dry with this Honeywell portable air conditioner for rooms up to 700 sq. ft. It features a reliable dehumidifying function and a traditional three-speed fan function to deliver optimum cooling, dehumidification, and fresh ventilation. 

$526 $350

Shop Now

Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
The Home Depot

Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This multifunctional portable air conditioner is not only a personal air cooler, but also a dehumidifier and a heater to provide you comfort in the hot summer and cold winter. The 70° wide-angle oscillation helps cover your whole room ASAP.

$479 $371

Shop Now

Danby 8,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner

Danby 8,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
The Home Depot

Danby 8,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner

For rooms up to 350 sq. ft, this 8,000 BTU window air conditioner by Danby is equipped with a 3-in-1 design. It's an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier to ensure you feel comfortable no matter the weather outside.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Best Home Depot 4th of July Grill Deals

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
The Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Fueled by real-wood flavor, the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill has a sawhorse chassis for added stability, a side-lift bar and all-terrain wheels. New Advanced Grilling Logic keeps the internal temperature within plus/minus 15°F for precision grilling.

$499 $390

Shop Now

Traeger Ironwood XL Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Ironwood XL Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
The Home Depot

Traeger Ironwood XL Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker

Experience the ultimate outdoor cooking setup with 924 square inches of cooking space and a full color touchscreen. The Ironwood XL lets you discover consistency in your cooks, wood-fired flavor, and customization options that let you create the perfect grill for your cooking style. 

$2,000 $1,800

Shop Now

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Home Depot

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat.

$249 $199

Shop Now

Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
The Home Depot

Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Perfect for a patio or balcony, the Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner propane grill was built to fit smaller spaces. It comes equipped with two foldable side tables for placing serving trays and spices and tool hooks.

$499 $449

Shop Now

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
The Home Depot

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Save on a best-selling Weber gas grill to step up your grilling experience. The spacious cooking area lets you sear steaks on one side while grilling an appetizer on the other, and the convenient open-cart allows you to keep your tools and equipment within reach.

$569 $519

Shop Now

Best Home Depot 4th of July Power Tool Deals

Ryboi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Ryboi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
The Home Depot

Ryboi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

This Ryobi kit includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, LED Light, Batteries, Charger, and bag. 

$299 $199

Shop Now

Milwaukee M18 & M12 Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit

Milwaukee M18 & M12 Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit
The Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 & M12 Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit

The 2663-22RH includes the M18 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench, which features a 4-pole motor and powerful impact mechanism to deliver a reliable 450 ft./lbs. of torque with maximum run time.

$399 $199

Shop Now

Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
The Home Depot

Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

This ATOMIC Compact Series 2-tool kit includes one 1/2 in. drill driver, 1/4 in. impact driver, charger, contractor bag, and two 20V MAX compact 2 Ah batteries.

$229 $169

Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
The Home Depot

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver

This battery-powered drill/driver features a high-speed transmission with 2 speeds for a range of drilling and fastening applications. The compact, lightweight design allows you to work in tight spaces for long periods.

$159 $99

Shop Now

Best Home Depot 4th of July Lawn Care Deals

Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30" Lithium Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower

Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30" Lithium Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower
The Home Depot

Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30" Lithium Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower

Ryobi's first lithium-ion battery powered zero turn riding mower is not only a bestseller, but it also eliminates the hassle and maintenance of a gas mower. This rider cuts up to 1 acre per charge with the help of 4 brushless motors and 80V 10Ah batteries. Plus, it is $2,000 off.

$4,999 $2,999

Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower

Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower
The Home Depot

Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower

With a lightweight and ergonomic design, the 20-Volt MAX Brushless Handheld Blower provides the ability to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cu. ft. per minute and up to 125 MPH with the concentrator nozzle.

$219 $179

Shop Now

Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower

Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower
Home Depot

Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower

This lightweight leaf blower has the power to clear from 15 feet away and gets to full throttle in under one second.

$179 $129

Shop Now

