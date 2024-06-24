Summer sales are in full swing at The Home Depot. Shop the best 4th of July deals on LG, Traeger, Dewalt and more.
Fourth of July sales are starting to roll in with star-spangled deals on big-ticket items. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor space for summer, or finally tackle that home improvement project, The Home Depot's highly anticipated 4th of July sale is happening now. Shoppers can save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture and so much more.
The Home Depot 4th of July sale has outdoor grills marked down to as low as $99. Take advantage of these record-low prices to get ready for summer with deals on everything from portable air conditioners and generators to Samsung's newest all-in-one washer dryer combo. This sale also includes steep discounts on outdoor power equipment from top brands like Ryobi, Dewalt and Milwaukee.
With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all. That's why we’ve scoped out the "Red, White and Blue savings" and highlighted some of the best home finds to shop today. Below, check out the best Home Depot 4th of July deals to upgrade your home inside and out.
Best Home Depot 4th of July Appliance Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener.
GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Easily store large or bulk food items with three full-width shelves and large capacity. Two humidity-controlled drawers create the right environment for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh.
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo
There's no need to transfer clothes between laundry machines with the GE Profile Combo. With a sleek space-saving design and flexible hookup requirements, the GE Profile Combo will allow you to turn any room into a laundry room.
Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator
Frigidaire's dide-by-side refrigerator constantly circulates cold air throughout the fresh food and freezer compartments, ensuring a consistent cool from top to bottom. Plus, the PureSource 3-filtration gives you great-tasting clean water and ice.
Whirlpool 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 4 Burner Element Electric Range
This Whirlpool electric range has a dual element stove top for all cookware sizes. The Keep Warm setting prevents dinner from getting cold while the closed door broiling helps keep the kitchen comfortable.
Best 4th of July Air Conditioner Deals at Home Depot
Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
Stay cool and dry with this Honeywell portable air conditioner for rooms up to 700 sq. ft. It features a reliable dehumidifying function and a traditional three-speed fan function to deliver optimum cooling, dehumidification, and fresh ventilation.
Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
This multifunctional portable air conditioner is not only a personal air cooler, but also a dehumidifier and a heater to provide you comfort in the hot summer and cold winter. The 70° wide-angle oscillation helps cover your whole room ASAP.
Danby 8,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
For rooms up to 350 sq. ft, this 8,000 BTU window air conditioner by Danby is equipped with a 3-in-1 design. It's an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier to ensure you feel comfortable no matter the weather outside.
Best Home Depot 4th of July Grill Deals
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Fueled by real-wood flavor, the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill has a sawhorse chassis for added stability, a side-lift bar and all-terrain wheels. New Advanced Grilling Logic keeps the internal temperature within plus/minus 15°F for precision grilling.
Traeger Ironwood XL Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Experience the ultimate outdoor cooking setup with 924 square inches of cooking space and a full color touchscreen. The Ironwood XL lets you discover consistency in your cooks, wood-fired flavor, and customization options that let you create the perfect grill for your cooking style.
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat.
Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Perfect for a patio or balcony, the Weber Spirit E-215 2-Burner propane grill was built to fit smaller spaces. It comes equipped with two foldable side tables for placing serving trays and spices and tool hooks.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
Save on a best-selling Weber gas grill to step up your grilling experience. The spacious cooking area lets you sear steaks on one side while grilling an appetizer on the other, and the convenient open-cart allows you to keep your tools and equipment within reach.
Best Home Depot 4th of July Power Tool Deals
Ryboi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
This Ryobi kit includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, LED Light, Batteries, Charger, and bag.
Milwaukee M18 & M12 Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit
The 2663-22RH includes the M18 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench, which features a 4-pole motor and powerful impact mechanism to deliver a reliable 450 ft./lbs. of torque with maximum run time.
Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
This ATOMIC Compact Series 2-tool kit includes one 1/2 in. drill driver, 1/4 in. impact driver, charger, contractor bag, and two 20V MAX compact 2 Ah batteries.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
This battery-powered drill/driver features a high-speed transmission with 2 speeds for a range of drilling and fastening applications. The compact, lightweight design allows you to work in tight spaces for long periods.
Best Home Depot 4th of July Lawn Care Deals
Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30" Lithium Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower
Ryobi's first lithium-ion battery powered zero turn riding mower is not only a bestseller, but it also eliminates the hassle and maintenance of a gas mower. This rider cuts up to 1 acre per charge with the help of 4 brushless motors and 80V 10Ah batteries. Plus, it is $2,000 off.
Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower
With a lightweight and ergonomic design, the 20-Volt MAX Brushless Handheld Blower provides the ability to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cu. ft. per minute and up to 125 MPH with the concentrator nozzle.
Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower
This lightweight leaf blower has the power to clear from 15 feet away and gets to full throttle in under one second.
