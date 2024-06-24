Fourth of July sales are starting to roll in with star-spangled deals on big-ticket items. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor space for summer, or finally tackle that home improvement project, The Home Depot's highly anticipated 4th of July sale is happening now. Shoppers can save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture and so much more.

The Home Depot 4th of July sale has outdoor grills marked down to as low as $99. Take advantage of these record-low prices to get ready for summer with deals on everything from portable air conditioners and generators to Samsung's newest all-in-one washer dryer combo. This sale also includes steep discounts on outdoor power equipment from top brands like Ryobi, Dewalt and Milwaukee.

With thousands of items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all. That's why we’ve scoped out the "Red, White and Blue savings" and highlighted some of the best home finds to shop today. Below, check out the best Home Depot 4th of July deals to upgrade your home inside and out.

Best Home Depot 4th of July Appliance Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo The Home Depot Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. $3,299 $1,999 Shop Now

Best 4th of July Air Conditioner Deals at Home Depot

Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner The Home Depot Costway 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This multifunctional portable air conditioner is not only a personal air cooler, but also a dehumidifier and a heater to provide you comfort in the hot summer and cold winter. The 70° wide-angle oscillation helps cover your whole room ASAP. $479 $371 Shop Now

Best Home Depot 4th of July Grill Deals

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat. $249 $199 Shop Now

Best Home Depot 4th of July Power Tool Deals

Best Home Depot 4th of July Lawn Care Deals

Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower The Home Depot Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower With a lightweight and ergonomic design, the 20-Volt MAX Brushless Handheld Blower provides the ability to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cu. ft. per minute and up to 125 MPH with the concentrator nozzle. $219 $179 Shop Now

