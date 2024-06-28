With the action-packed summer season in full swing, having a comfy space to come home to after a long day has never been more important. Luckily, Fourth of July furniture sales are the perfect excuse to refresh your indoor sanctuary and backyard oasis. You don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some of the best deals, though: Pottery Barn just kicked off its 4th of July sale with steep discounts on must-haves for every room.

Until July 7, the Pottery Barn 4th of July Sale is offering up to 60% off thousands of best-selling furniture pieces, including everything from durable sofas and comfortable accent chairs to outdoor dining sets and even artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

These summer savings make it easier to splurge on big-ticket items such as beds, sectionals and dining tables. Pottery Barn's gorgeous furniture is built to last years — if not decades — making the brand's pieces well worth the investment. Even better, free shipping is included with most of these July 4th deals for even more savings.

Below, shop the best Pottery Barn 4th of July deals so you can enjoy your long weekend knowing you got the best deal out there.

Best Pottery Barn 4th of July Furniture Deals

Balboa Swivel Armchair Pottery Barn Balboa Swivel Armchair This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece. $1,099 $934 and up Shop Now

Livingston Bed Pottery Barn Livingston Bed This best-selling bed features decorative details all around and a footboard that rests on a plinth base. It creates a bedroom that is both inviting and sophisticated. $1,799 $1,699 Shop Now

Best Pottery Barn 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals

