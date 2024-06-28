Shop
Sales & Deals

Pottery Barn's 4th of July Sale Starts Now With Furniture Up to 60% Off — Here Are the 15 Best Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pottery Barn's 4th of July Sale
Pottery Barn
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:43 AM PDT, June 28, 2024

Shop the Pottery Barn 4th of July Sale to save up to 60% on best-selling furniture for every room.

With the action-packed summer season in full swing, having a comfy space to come home to after a long day has never been more important. Luckily, Fourth of July furniture sales are the perfect excuse to refresh your indoor sanctuary and backyard oasis. You don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some of the best deals, though: Pottery Barn just kicked off its 4th of July sale with steep discounts on must-haves for every room.

Until July 7, the Pottery Barn 4th of July Sale is offering up to 60% off thousands of best-selling furniture pieces, including everything from durable sofas and comfortable accent chairs to outdoor dining sets and even artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

These summer savings make it easier to splurge on big-ticket items such as beds, sectionals and dining tables. Pottery Barn's gorgeous furniture is built to last years — if not decades — making the brand's pieces well worth the investment. Even better, free shipping is included with most of these July 4th deals for even more savings.

Below, shop the best Pottery Barn 4th of July deals so you can enjoy your long weekend knowing you got the best deal out there.

Best Pottery Barn 4th of July Furniture Deals

Buchanan Roll Arm Sofa (87")

Buchanan Roll Arm Sofa (87")
Pottery Barn

Buchanan Roll Arm Sofa (87")

Ideal for small spaces, the best-selling Buchanan sofa has an elegant, classic style. It has generous roll arms and soft cushions that invite hours of relaxation.

$2,099 $1,999

Shop Now

Westbrook Round Coffee Table (38")

Westbrook Round Coffee Table (38")
Pottery Barn

Westbrook Round Coffee Table (38")

Equal parts rustic and modern, this coffee table has unique grain patterns for a one-of-a-kind quality. Open shelving allows for extra storage or creating a well-styled display.

$1,099 $989

Shop Now

PB Comfort Square Arm Manual and Power Swivel Glider Recliner

PB Comfort Square Arm Manual and Power Swivel Glider Recliner
Pottery Barn

PB Comfort Square Arm Manual and Power Swivel Glider Recliner

This chic recliner is customizable. Choose your fabric, color and whether you want it manual or powered.

$749 $634

Shop Now

Westly Cane 6-Drawer Dresser

Westly Cane 6-Drawer Dresser
Pottery Barn

Westly Cane 6-Drawer Dresser

This stunning cane dresser offers a relaxed vibe. It works within a variety of styles, from midcentury to coastal.

$1,599 $1,119

Shop Now

Livingston Nightstand (24")

Livingston Nightstand (24")
Pottery Barn

Livingston Nightstand (24")

This nightstand features decorative details all around with space for bedtime essentials.

$699 $599

Shop Now

Balboa Swivel Armchair

Balboa Swivel Armchair
Pottery Barn

Balboa Swivel Armchair

This swivel chair looks good from every angle. Choose your favorite fabric to really make this a conversation piece.

$1,099 $934 and up

Shop Now

Livingston Bed

Livingston Bed
Pottery Barn

Livingston Bed

This best-selling bed features decorative details all around and a footboard that rests on a plinth base. It creates a bedroom that is both inviting and sophisticated.

$1,799 $1,699

Shop Now

Mateo 3-Drawer Dresser

Mateo 3-Drawer Dresser
Pottery Barn

Mateo 3-Drawer Dresser

The dresser’s three drawers provide ample storage and are accented with dark-bronze drawer pulls for extra style.

$799 $719

Shop Now

Best Pottery Barn 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals

Indio Coastal Outdoor Lounge Chair

Indio Coastal Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn

Indio Coastal Outdoor Lounge Chair

Versatile, durable, and easy to maintain, the lounge chair gives your space a relaxed, sun-drenched look.

$749 $599

Shop Now

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table

Circle your friends around this modern table with a sculptural look.

$1,999 $1,599

Shop Now

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair

While this lounge chair has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.

$1,499 $750

Shop Now

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table

This rugged concrete dining table is durable for years to come.

$2,699 $2,199

Shop Now

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional

You're getting a great deal on this sectional. It has three pieces that you can move around.

$2,897 $1,450

Shop Now

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table
Pottery Barn

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table

Featuring a metal base with a concrete white finish, this coffee table delivers a crisp and modern look.

$999 $799

Shop Now

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)
Pottery Barn

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Crafted from hand-finished wood and rope, this set of two chairs brings a coastal vibe to your backyard.

$998 $898

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

