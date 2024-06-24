After much anticipation, Amazon has announced its dates for Prime Day 2024 (with the help of none other than Megan Thee Stallion).

The spectacular two-day shopping event is set for July 16 to July 17, 2024. For those unfamiliar with the occasion, Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest savings events on the retail calendar. This will be Amazon's tenth annual savings event, so bargain hunters are eagerly anticipating even bigger and better savings for the upcoming sale extravaganza.

One caveat to the sale is that only Amazon Prime members can shop these Prime Day deals. Prices will be slashed on top brands, and many times these could be rare sales that shoppers couldn't score otherwise. If you're not yet a Prime member, right now, Amazon is giving eligible customers a great deal on a Prime membership — which you can use to cash in on the savings.

Ahead of the mega-retailer's humongous summer sale, only the first details have been announced. Last year, Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site, so our expectations are high and we're hoping for some of the best Prime Day deals thus far.

Whether you’re a seasoned Prime Day shopper or are thinking about getting a Prime membership, there are some important things to know ahead of time so you can make the most out of the annual 48-hour event.

Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far, including the best early Prime Day deals you can already snag now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17, 2024, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.

In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second 48-hour sale exclusively for Prime members in October called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon also held its first-ever Big Spring Sale this past March.

What to expect for Amazon's 10th Anniversary of Prime Day

Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.

While Amazon hasn't released any details about 2024 deals, we expect deeper discounts and major markdowns to celebrate the sale's tenth year. Last year, Amazon reported it saved Prime Day shoppers over a whopping $2.5 billion. While some deals will have lower prices for both of the two days, there will also be lightning deals and limited-time deals that you won't want to miss.

Who can shop on Prime Day?

Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. Prime Day’s best deals — including Lightning Deals — are exclusively reserved for Prime members. July 16 will be here soon, so it's best to prepare for Prime Day ahead of time.

Right now, eligible shoppers can sign up for Amazon Prime for just $7.49 per month for the first three months (after which the price increases to $14.99 per month). There are also membership discounts for students and those receiving qualified government assistance.

With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

What are the best Prime Day deals to expect?

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to shop major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands. We expect the latest tech to see especially great discounts, including the newest Samsung Frame TV, Beats headphones, and 2024 Apple iPads.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 bestsellers:

The first day of Prime Day 2023 was the single largest sales day on Amazon — ever. Bigger than Black Friday, bigger than Cyber Monday and the biggest Prime Day date thus far. While Amazon hasn't revealed the upcoming deals, the most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. Alexa-enabled devices and household essentials including the Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were among the top sellers in the United States, according to Amazon's data. The huge retail event isn't just for human goodies: According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.

You can shop these stellar products ahead of the sale here.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) The quintessential Apple earbuds are still perfect for just about any use case, though they aren't always available for under $100. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices, provide great noise cancellation and voice call support, and they bump just like you'd expect from an Apple product. $129 $89 Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm deposits a light blush of color while using murumuru and shea butter to help hydrate lips. It comes in multiple shades and fruity flavors Mom will enjoy. $19 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $124 Shop Now

Best early Prime Day 2024 deals:

While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, check out our roundups of the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market. Be sure to check back here for more information and early Prime Day deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real-time.

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now

Save 30% on Furbo's Pet Camera

Save on Brita Pitchers

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon

Save on Amazon's Fire TV Stick

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's Amazon Prime Day announcement below.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.

