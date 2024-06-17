Shop
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 60% on iRobot, Shark and More

Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:30 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Save up to 60% on best-selling robot vacuums with Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. As the busy summer season approaches, upgrading your cleaning routine with a robot vacuum can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.

If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to refresh your cleaning appliances, Amazon just launched massive deals on robot vacuums ahead of Prime Day 2024. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, you can score up to 60% on robot vacuums from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.

Ahead, shop the best robot vacuum deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

$600 $300

Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $160

Shop Now

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX

If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 8,000 5-star ratings, and it's on sale for $100 off the regular price. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.

$250 $150

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Save 50% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $350

Shop Now

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock
Amazon

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock

The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.

$700 $400

With Coupon

Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid

eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid
Amazon

eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Clean up even more pet hair with the immense power of this vacuum's twin turbines.

$500 $200

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum

Standing at just 2.99 inches tall, the M210 Pro can easily access under furniture. With powerful suction, it effortlessly tackles debris, pet hair, and messes, reaching even the trickiest corners. 

$210 $110

With Coupon

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

This cleaning bundle saves you $400. The i3+ navigates and maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. The robot mop uses jet spray to tackle messes like sticky food and drink spills. 

$899 $499

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$700 $401

With Coupon

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $537

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

