The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer, home cooks will not want to miss the best KitchenAid stand mixer deals on Amazon today.

During the Amazon 4th of July Sale, KitchenAid stand mixers are on sale for up to $100 off. You can get 24% off the best-selling KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer or go even bigger and save 22% on the 5-quart Artisan Series model. We recommend upping your culinary caliber by scoring these early Prime Day deals before they're gone.

Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. On sale in the black, white and pistachio colorways, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

