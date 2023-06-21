Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now: Air Fryers, Bakeware Sets, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances_2
Amazon

With summer and much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day almost officially here, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season thanks to early Amazon Prime Day deals. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, Amazon's Early Prime Day deals has some great ideas and sales to refresh your kitchen essentials.

Shop Amazon's Kitchen Deals

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, Amazon is offering incredible early deals ahead of Prime Day on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the summer like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, you can score a deal on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cusinart, Ninja and KitchenAid

Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh this summer. 

Early Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 60% off. 

$450$180
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$99
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

$150$80
CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Amazon
CACOLES Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Snatch these kitchen essentials in the Prime early access sale. If you have Prime membership, you can shop this set that is perfect for moving into a new home or apartment.

$44$34
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420$330
All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set
All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set
All-Clad
All-Clad Hard Anodized Frying Pan 2-Piece Set

Save $60 on this early Prime Day deal, two durable All-Clad frying pans — both a 10-inch and a 12-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

$160$100
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Amazon
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132$100
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja's 3-piece cookware set features NeverStick Technology to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing for years. 

$170$110
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$174
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$36

Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$130$100
Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Amazon
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. Deals like this don't last, so now is the perfect time to score this incredible discount. 

$146$80
WITH COUPON
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$160
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$247
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your veggies and meat that only have a few days left for a quick and easy meal.

$100$90
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek, single serving coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 24% off.

$130$99
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

This Nespresso machine provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds with one touch. Shop now during this early Prime Day sale.

$270$243
EASEHOLD Juicer
EASEHOLD Juicer
Amazon
EASEHOLD Juicer

Get your health journey started this summer with this vegetable and fruit juicer, as part of Amazon's Prime early access sale, a great deal if you are a Prime member.

$60$51
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
11-in-1 Pro 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your solution. 

$200$130
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
Amazon
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this early Prime Day deal.

$100$92
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$99$84
WITH COUPON

Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40$22
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$33
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker

Snag this early Prime Day lightning deal on sale for $70 off, a great deal for this kitchen product category.

$160$90
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Amazon
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$36$30
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$20
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

Elevate your cooking with the Dash Precision Quick-Read Thermometer that provides an accurate reading within 3 seconds.

$40$33
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Mandoline
Amazon
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you're looking to make aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables, you're going to need this mandoline with 5 interchangeable blades during this early Prime Day sale

$40$29
WITH COUPON
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
Amazon
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set

With this 20-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$110$80
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$20$12

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 39 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now: Save On Theragun, Apple, Shark and More

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite, Travelpro and More

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now: Save On Apple, Samsung, JBL and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Dates Announced: Everything to Know About the 48-Hour Sale and Early Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Ring Video Doorbell & Alarm System Sale: Get Up to 30% Off on Security Must-Haves Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances You Can Already Shop Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now: Air Fryers, Cookware Sets, and More

Apple Deals: Save on AirPod Pro, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

The Best Ice Cream Makers to Beat the Heat This Summer

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers To Cool Down This Summer

Best Buy Summer Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More

Keurig Launches Limited-Edition Rolling Stones Iced Coffee Maker

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $170 Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day