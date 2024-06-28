Shop the early best Prime Day deals on inflatable pools for the whole family to keep cool in the backyard this summer.
With summer temperatures in full-effect, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool this summer.
From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon offers an array of discounts on inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, inflatable pools start at just $34, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.
Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.
The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now
Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench
Equipped with a backrest and bench, this pool becomes the perfect place for adults and kids to relax and sunbathe.
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable family pool at a discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.
Intex Lounge Pool with Pump Set
Kick back and relax in this inflatable pool, featuring a built-in bench and two handy cupholders.
Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau inflatable swimming pool can hold up to two adults and up to five kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.
Intex 15 x 48" Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump and Maintenance Kit
This inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris ruining your pool time.
Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.
StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights
Elevate your summer nights with this solar-powered inflatable pool, designed to illuminate your yard with vibrant colors.
