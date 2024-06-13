The season of backyard barbecue and pool parties officially starts next week. Frontgate is celebrating with a massive sale on must-have patio furniture, pool floats, outdoor decor, lighting and more. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.

Now through Monday, June 15, Frontgate is offering 25% off sitewide. You'll also get free shipping with every order. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's outdoor patio furniture deals have your summer covered.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for the lowest prices this year.

Below, gear up for summer and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from the Frontgate sale.

Best Frontgate Patio Furniture Deals

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set Frontgate Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests. $2,897 $2,173 Shop Now

