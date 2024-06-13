Shop
Frontgate Summer Sale 2024: Save 25% on Patio Furniture, Pool Floats, Outdoor Decor and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frontgate Summer Sale
Frontgate
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:08 AM PDT, June 13, 2024

Upgrade your outdoor space for less with the best deals from Frontgate's summer sale.

The season of backyard barbecue and pool parties officially starts next week. Frontgate is celebrating with a massive sale on must-have patio furniture, pool floats, outdoor decor, lighting and more. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.

Now through Monday, June 15, Frontgate is offering 25% off sitewide. You'll also get free shipping with every order. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's outdoor patio furniture deals have your summer covered.

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for the lowest prices this year.

Below, gear up for summer and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from the Frontgate sale.

Best Frontgate Patio Furniture Deals

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set
Frontgate

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.

$2,897 $2,173

Shop Now

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four
Frontgate

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage. 

$599 $449

Shop Now

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions
Frontgate

Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions

The large rubber-tipped wheels roll smoothly over any surface, making this chaise easy to move anywhere in your backyard.

$2,909 $2,182

Shop Now

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two
Frontgate

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.

$1,399 $1,049

Shop Now

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set
Frontgate

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.

$6,097 $4,573

Shop Now

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub
Frontgate

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.

$2,699 $2,024

Shop Now

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set
Frontgate

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

