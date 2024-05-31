Enjoying the fresh air and sunny skies is what summer is all about, but that same sun can bring a lot of heat. The warmer days of summer can quickly increase the prices of your electric bill when trying to cool down your home. To help maintain your utility budget, one easy money-saving swap is switching to solar-powered lights.

Outdoor solar lights are perfect for summer because there is plenty of sun. You're also more likely to be hanging outdoors after the sun goes down this season because you're hosting a barbecue, movie night or pool party. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard.

From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon. If you want to brighten up your backyard this summer, look no further than Amazon's top-rated outdoor solar lights. We've rounded up the most dazzling solar-powered lights below to put your yard in the limelight.

Best Outdoor Solar Lights on Amazon

Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern Amazon Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them." $26 Shop Now

Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights Amazon Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights Keep the party going even after the sun goes down with these floating, color-changing solar lights. "I just love these little things," an Amazon customer says. "They change color and are so cute in the pool at night." $38 Shop Now

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Amazon AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby. $70 $60 With Coupon Shop Now

Audles LED Solar Step Lights Amazon Audles LED Solar Step Lights Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight." $40 Shop Now

