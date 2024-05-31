Don't let the dark put a limit on your outdoor fun with these top-rated solar powered lights.
Enjoying the fresh air and sunny skies is what summer is all about, but that same sun can bring a lot of heat. The warmer days of summer can quickly increase the prices of your electric bill when trying to cool down your home. To help maintain your utility budget, one easy money-saving swap is switching to solar-powered lights.
Outdoor solar lights are perfect for summer because there is plenty of sun. You're also more likely to be hanging outdoors after the sun goes down this season because you're hosting a barbecue, movie night or pool party. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard.
From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon. If you want to brighten up your backyard this summer, look no further than Amazon's top-rated outdoor solar lights. We've rounded up the most dazzling solar-powered lights below to put your yard in the limelight.
Best Outdoor Solar Lights on Amazon
Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights
If you're building the perfect outdoor space for summer gatherings, these highly rated solar-powered lights will illuminate your path and set the mood.
Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights
Add string lights to the yard for vintage charm after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar-powered but they also come at a discount.
Dazzle Bright 2-Pack Outdoor Solar String Lights
Light up the patio all summer long without making a dent in your electric bill using these outdoor solar string lights.
Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern
The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them."
Sunnyglade 9' Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Patio umbrellas with lights not only provide sun protection during the day but also beautiful lighting at night. This 9-foot patio umbrella with solar-powered lights from Amazon with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 19,000 reviews will elevate your patio decor
Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights
Keep the party going even after the sun goes down with these floating, color-changing solar lights. "I just love these little things," an Amazon customer says. "They change color and are so cute in the pool at night."
Allsop Soji Stella Handmade LED Outdoor Solar Lantern
Whether you're serving a fancy meal indoors or outdoors, these handmade solar-powered lanterns add a touch of class to the festivities. One reviewer raved, "I love these beautiful lanterns. They are easy to set up and beautiful. Most of all they work. I’ve only had them a few months but they’ve survived some summer storms and are still shining in the evening."
Solplex 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights Outdoor
Stainless steel and high performing, these in-ground solar lights can light up the flanks of your sidewalk or garden. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, one customer said in their review that "These are the best solar lights ever. It brightens our yard and around our pool!!! We LOVE them!!"
AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce
Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby.
Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights
Make a statement with these solar lights that give off a unique starburst pattern. "I put these around my flower beds and everyone wants to know where I got them," one reviewer shared.
Peasur Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights
Upgrade your home security to solar power with these lights that turn on when they detect motion. Choose from continuous light, low brightness that increases to full power when it senses motion, or sensor light mode.
MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)
Illuminate your garden while providing a new spot for plants with these street light-inspired solar lamps. One happy customer said "I knew I would like them. They fit right into my vision. The lights are just bright enough to light up my porch area, but dim enough for a nice breezy night talk."
Audles LED Solar Step Lights
Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight."
Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights
These solar-powered spotlights can be inserted into the ground or mounted on a wall to illuminate trees or other structures in your yard.
