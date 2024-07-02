Shop
Sales & Deals

Shop the Our Place 4th of July Sale to Save Up to 30% on the Viral Always Pan and More Bestsellers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Our Place Memorial Day Sale
Our Place
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:02 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

Internet famous cookware brand Our Place is celebrating 4th of July with an epic sale.

For home cooks, the arrival of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's 4th of July Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Now through Sunday, July 21, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 30% off — so now is the perfect time to add these must-have pieces to your home.

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for only $110 before your favorite color sells out.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

The Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can shop the versatile pan in eight different colors. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for your summer gatherings. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place 4th of July Sale.

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $125

Shop Now

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives, including the everyday chef’s knife, serrated slicing knife and precise paring knife. 

$170 $135

Shop Now

Our Place Splendor Blender

Our Place Splendor Blender
Our Place

Our Place Splendor Blender

Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender. 

$125 $105

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Our Place

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Coated in a non-toxic ceramic, the warp-resistant mini griddle pan can work as a baking sheet or stovetop griddle.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $345

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in six different colors. 

$155 $99

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

In this bundle, you'll get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot and more.

$270 $195

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $185

Shop Now

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace up to an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $220

Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set

Our Place Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cookware Set

Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan.

$565 $395

Shop Now

Our Place Main Plates

Our Place Main Plates
Our Place

Our Place Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates from Our Place.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Our Place Side Bowls

Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place

Our Place Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls which will match your Our Place plates perfectly.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 25% on Great Jones' Colorful Cookware and Bakeware

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Great Jones' Colorful Cookware and Bakeware

Save 20% on Kitchen Must-Haves at Sur La Table's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Kitchen Must-Haves at Sur La Table's 4th of July Sale

Save Up to $100 on KitchenAid Stand Mixers Ahead of Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $100 on KitchenAid Stand Mixers Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon: Shop Keurig, Ninja, Vitamix and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon: Shop Keurig, Ninja, Vitamix and More

Save Up to 42% on Gordon Ramsay's Favorite HexClad Cookware

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 42% on Gordon Ramsay's Favorite HexClad Cookware

Our Place Introduces an Electric Pot: Shop the Perfect Power Pot Now

Home

Our Place Introduces an Electric Pot: Shop the Perfect Power Pot Now

Tags: