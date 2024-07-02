For home cooks, the arrival of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's 4th of July Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan.

Now through Sunday, July 21, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 30% off — so now is the perfect time to add these must-have pieces to your home.

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for only $110 before your favorite color sells out.

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for your summer gatherings. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place 4th of July Sale.

Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $125 Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set Our Place Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan. $565 $395 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

