Internet famous cookware brand Our Place is celebrating 4th of July with an epic sale.
For home cooks, the arrival of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's 4th of July Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan.
Now through Sunday, July 21, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 30% off — so now is the perfect time to add these must-have pieces to your home.
The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for only $110 before your favorite color sells out.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
The Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can shop the versatile pan in eight different colors.
Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for your summer gatherings. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.
The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place 4th of July Sale.
Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
Our Place Knife Trio Bundle
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives, including the everyday chef’s knife, serrated slicing knife and precise paring knife.
Our Place Splendor Blender
Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender.
Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Coated in a non-toxic ceramic, the warp-resistant mini griddle pan can work as a baking sheet or stovetop griddle.
Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set
This limited-time deal from Our Place's sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in six different colors.
Our Place Always Pan Duo
In this bundle, you'll get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot and more.
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals.
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace up to an 18-piece cookware set.
Our Place Cookware Set
Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan.
Our Place Main Plates
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates from Our Place.
Our Place Side Bowls
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls which will match your Our Place plates perfectly.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
