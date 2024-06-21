There's a new appliance in town, and it's from the maker of some of the prettiest kitchen staples we've ever seen. Check out the new Perfect Power Pot from Our Place. It will take you from camping to back-to-school season, thanks to a simple, electric plug-in-and-cook setup that doesn't require a stovetop. And it's cute to boot.

Just like most Our Place appliances, the Perfect Power Pot is multi-functional. It sautees, steams, sears, fries and boils. It's an ideal match for Our Place's Wonder Oven, which can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil.

There's so much you can make with your Perfect Power Pot, from curries to taco meat. It features a non-stick coating, and you can even cook multiple things at once by employing its included nesting steamer. It has a special lid that can lock in steam when you need it or release it when you don’t. This appliance also comes with a beechwood spatula.

The Perfect Power Pot preheats in as little as 1.5 minutes, making it faster than some stovetops. Pick up the brand new Our Place Perfect Power Pot below.

