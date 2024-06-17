Shop
Caraway Cookware Sale: Save 20% on the Iconics Collection to Cook in Style This Summer

Caraway Iconics
Caraway Home
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:31 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Caraway just launched a rare sale on its Iconics collection of stylish cookware and bakeware. Shop the best deals here.

Farm-fresh veggies and perfectly ripened fruits make cooking in the summer all the more enjoyable (and delicious). While cooking up a storm, if you've noticed that your pots and pans have seen better days, you don't want to miss Caraway's biggest sale event of the season. 

Now through Sunday, June 23, Caraway is offering 20% off its entire Iconics collection. You can give your kitchen a summer refresh while saving on some of our favorite nonstick ceramic cookware and bakeware. Plus, all of the brand's viral pieces double as delightfully chic additions to your home decor.

Shop the Caraway Sale

Both functional and stylish, the Caraway Iconics collection features luxuriously classic black and white shades of bestsellers like the four-piece cookware set. Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off summer cooking than with deals on these non-toxic kitchen essentials. No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart.

To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon. 

Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Cookware Set

Give your kitchen a refresh with a new ceramic cookware set. Along with four of the brand's non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly.

$745 $476

Caraway Cookware & Minis Set

Caraway Cookware & Minis Set
Caraway

Caraway Cookware & Minis Set

The six-piece cookware set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller.

$1,015 $680

Dutch Oven

Dutch Oven
Caraway

Dutch Oven

The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals. Use this pot for stews, bread baking and more.

$185 $148

Sauté Pan

Sauté Pan
Caraway

Sauté Pan

The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. 

$205 $164

Minis Duo

Minis Duo
Caraway

Minis Duo

Crafted for smaller portions, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with a lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy cleanup. 

$270 $204

Whistling Tea Kettle

Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway

Whistling Tea Kettle

The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. Right now, if you spend $975 or more, you can get this tea kettle free with purchase.

$295 $196

Caraway Bakeware Set

Caraway Bakeware Set
Caraway

Caraway Bakeware Set

Bake your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. 

$745 $476

