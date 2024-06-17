Farm-fresh veggies and perfectly ripened fruits make cooking in the summer all the more enjoyable (and delicious). While cooking up a storm, if you've noticed that your pots and pans have seen better days, you don't want to miss Caraway's biggest sale event of the season.

Now through Sunday, June 23, Caraway is offering 20% off its entire Iconics collection. You can give your kitchen a summer refresh while saving on some of our favorite nonstick ceramic cookware and bakeware. Plus, all of the brand's viral pieces double as delightfully chic additions to your home decor.

Shop the Caraway Sale

Both functional and stylish, the Caraway Iconics collection features luxuriously classic black and white shades of bestsellers like the four-piece cookware set. Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to kick off summer cooking than with deals on these non-toxic kitchen essentials. No code is needed to score the savings at Caraway, just simply add your favorite items to your cart.

To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best kitchenware deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon.

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give your kitchen a refresh with a new ceramic cookware set. Along with four of the brand's non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly. $745 $476 Shop Now

Dutch Oven Caraway Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals. Use this pot for stews, bread baking and more. $185 $148 Shop Now

Sauté Pan Caraway Sauté Pan The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. $205 $164 Shop Now

Minis Duo Caraway Minis Duo Crafted for smaller portions, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with a lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy cleanup. $270 $204 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. Right now, if you spend $975 or more, you can get this tea kettle free with purchase. $295 $196 Shop Now

Caraway Bakeware Set Caraway Caraway Bakeware Set Bake your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $745 $476 Shop Now

