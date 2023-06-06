With summer and much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day almost officially here, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season thanks to early Prime Day deals. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, Amazon's Early Prime Day deals has some great ideas and sales to refresh your kitchen essentials.

Shop Amazon's Kitchen Deals

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, Amazon is offering incredible deals ahead of Prime Day on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the summer like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, you can score a deal on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cusinart, Ninja and KitchenAid.

Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh this summer.

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $100 Shop Now

Vitamix ONE Blender Amazon Vitamix ONE Blender If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more. $250 $150 Shop Now

Septree Food Dehydrator Amazon Septree Food Dehydrator A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. Deals like this don't last, so now is the perfect time to score this incredible discount. $146 $90 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $160 Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $242 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Tools

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

