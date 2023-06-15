Get ready to stock your cart, because Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year is almost here. While Amazon Prime Day 2023 hasn’t been officially announced yet, there are already plenty of deals to shop. Amazon has tons of deals on top-rated Ninja appliances to refresh your kitchen this summer, up to 50% off before the big event.

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer approaching, TikTok has been obsessed with Ninja Creami ice cream makers. After selling out, the Ninja Creami is back in stock at Amazon and it's on sale for 30% off. Unlike traditional ice cream makers, Ninja’s innovative Creamerizer System finely shaves and churns ice particles into creamy frozen treats in minutes. The versatile 7-in-1 model can make ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, sorbet, and milkshakes for the whole family.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this spring.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $100 Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $110 Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $160 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

