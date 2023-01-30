Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances To Score Just In Time For The Super Bowl

By Wesley Horvath‍, Brittany Romano
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances
Amazon

Super Bowl Sunday is just two weeks away, which means it is the perfect time to start planning the ultimate watch party and prepping your game-day snacks and appetizers. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up some crispy wings or an iconic stand mixer for a football-shaped cookie recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands ahead of the big game. 

Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank. 

Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. We've rounded up the best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below. 

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now. 

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.

$140$115
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer

This Ninja appliance combines a grill and an air fryer into one device. Both the griddle on the grill and the cooking tank of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is just as easy as cooking. 

$200$150
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$160
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker

Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster. 

$330$230
Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
Ninja Air Fryer XL
Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. 

$160$149
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Amazon
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120$100
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Amazon
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

The Ninja Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Dual Heat Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.

$330$230
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
Amazon
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System

The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.

$200$179

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for 17% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer. 

$460$387
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
Amazon
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods. 

$100$80
KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry
KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry
Amazon
KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry

This oven features a no-flip air fry basket and 360° air fry system for everything from french fries to delicate fish and more. 

$220$190
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables. 

$60$55
KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed
Amazon
KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer

7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.

$100$85
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, 4.5 Q
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, 4.5 Q
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, 4.5 Q

Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.

$330$286
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Amazon
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers. 

$40$35

