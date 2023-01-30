The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances To Score Just In Time For The Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is just two weeks away, which means it is the perfect time to start planning the ultimate watch party and prepping your game-day snacks and appetizers. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up some crispy wings or an iconic stand mixer for a football-shaped cookie recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands ahead of the big game.
Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. We've rounded up the best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
This Ninja appliance combines a grill and an air fryer into one device. Both the griddle on the grill and the cooking tank of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is just as easy as cooking.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster.
If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently.
The Ninja Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Dual Heat Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for 17% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods.
This oven features a no-flip air fry basket and 360° air fry system for everything from french fries to delicate fish and more.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers.
