Whether you’re gearing up for a well-deserved vacation or have a calendar stacked with summer weddings, one thing that can make traveling so much easier is having the right luggage.

Discerning travelers know Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight, which is the trifecta for weekend getaways and long trips alike. Even better, the quality luggage and travel accessories are now less of a splurge, thanks to the Monos 4th of July sale happening right now. During this sale, you can even get Monos' brand-new expandable luggage for less, including the Expandable Check-In Medium, Expandable Carry-On Pro and Expandable Carry-On.

Until Friday, July 5, Monos is celebrating Independence Day with a sitewide sale. Shoppers can use the code LONGWEEKEND to save 20% on all of the brand's classic luggage and bags to make this summer memorable.

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite carry-ons and full-sized suitcases. As the name implies, the new expandable luggage expands an additional 1.6 inches so you can pack more. The new luggage comes in Ocean Blue, Storm Gray and Midnight Black colorways.

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the brand's suitcases and bags come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited for summer getaways.

Ahead, shop the best 4th of July luggage deals from Monos to travel in style on all your adventures, near and far.

Best Monos 4th of July Luggage Deals

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $255 $204 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Pro Monos Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $325 $260 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines. $275 $220 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $345 $276 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $325 $260 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $355 $284 With code LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

