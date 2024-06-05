You're cordially invited to get all dolled up for the next summer wedding.
Wedding season is officially in full swing. If you've been invited to a wedding or two this summer, you've come to the right place for outfit inspiration. We've found the freshest summer wedding guest dresses for all budgets in 2024.
Summer weddings welcome dreamy floral dresses, calming pastels and feminine details like bows that work right along with the ongoing coquette aesthetic. Just pop on a blazer or cardigan over your dress if there's still a cool breeze in the air.
As a wedding guest, the No. 1 rule is to not wear white. Secondarily, never wear anything that may overshadow the bride. Consider the couple's taste and who may or may not attend the wedding to determine how traditional your attire should be, or if you could show a little more skin — especially for a destination nuptial event.
We've found the best summer wedding guest dresses of 2024 from Reformation, ASTR the Label, Hutch and more beloved brands. Find maxi dresses, silk dresses, off-the-shoulder numbers, puff-sleeve styles and so much more ahead. Whether you're attending a garden affair, black tie event or destination wedding, there's an option for you here. You may even love these styles so much that you'll actually re-wear them.
Reformation Jaelyn Dress
This floral number will fit you like a glove. Its straps feature dainty bows in the back and its bodice is smocked for comfort.
Petal and Pup Vikki Dress in Gold
Gold is most definitely your color — embrace it in this gleaming pleated maxi.
Hutch Stretch Satin Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This lavender floral dress is ready for a day on the beach — and the island destination wedding you've been invited to.
ASTR the Label Emmi Dress
Dance the night away in this elegant floral midi dress, showcasing a tiered pleated design and side seam slit.
The Grace Mini Nap Dress
This nap dress has a square neckline and puff sleeves for a romantic look.
Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle.
The Elise Nap Dress
This watercolor vine print looks divine on this tiered nap dress.
Petal and Pup Floret Midi Dress
Between the bustier bust and bow sleeves, this dress is positively dreamy. It features padding so you could skip the bra.
Paige Verona Dress
If it's still chilly in your area, go for this long-sleeve, 100% silk dress in soft spring tones.
Reformation Kourtney Dress
This gorgeous dress is a mix of sweet, fun and sexy (and it’s strapless-bra-friendly).
Lulus Seriously Sensational Light Pink Strapless Tiered Maxi Dress
A sweet and dainty chiffon dress that features a strapless bodice and a sweetheart neckline.