Wedding season is officially in full swing. If you've been invited to a wedding or two this summer, you've come to the right place for outfit inspiration. We've found the freshest summer wedding guest dresses for all budgets in 2024.

Summer weddings welcome dreamy floral dresses, calming pastels and feminine details like bows that work right along with the ongoing coquette aesthetic. Just pop on a blazer or cardigan over your dress if there's still a cool breeze in the air.

As a wedding guest, the No. 1 rule is to not wear white. Secondarily, never wear anything that may overshadow the bride. Consider the couple's taste and who may or may not attend the wedding to determine how traditional your attire should be, or if you could show a little more skin — especially for a destination nuptial event.

We've found the best summer wedding guest dresses of 2024 from Reformation, ASTR the Label, Hutch and more beloved brands. Find maxi dresses, silk dresses, off-the-shoulder numbers, puff-sleeve styles and so much more ahead. Whether you're attending a garden affair, black tie event or destination wedding, there's an option for you here. You may even love these styles so much that you'll actually re-wear them.

Reformation Jaelyn Dress This floral number will fit you like a glove. Its straps feature dainty bows in the back and its bodice is smocked for comfort.