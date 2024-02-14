Step into a dream world filled with pastel pinks, dainty bows, delicate lace and everything girly.
From enchanting bows to soft pink pastels, the whimsical world of girly-girl fashion is blossoming with the latest viral trend: the coquette aesthetic. Following in the footsteps of the elegant balletcore and cottagecore trends, the charming vibe celebrates the embrace of ultra-feminine style with a playful twist.
The flirtatious trend embodies a blend of soft romance and youthful allure, centered around light pinks and delicate lace, with bows serving as its signature accessory. To fully immerse your wardrobe in the aesthetic, start by incorporating dainty bows and pearl accessories for the perfect touch of playful sophistication. Elevate your look to capture the irresistible charm of this aesthetic with pastel pink or lace pieces, such as mini dresses, midi skirts, frilly tops and ballet flats that add feminine style.
While coquette fashion has long been a staple, it has experienced a resurgence thanks to TikTok and celebrity enthusiasts. Among the latest stars to champion this trend is Sydney Sweeney, who elegantly donned a pink mini dress adorned with an oversized satin bow at her Galentine's Day soirée. Following suit, Hailey Bieber effortlessly captured the essence of the trend on Instagram, captioning her post "just girly things," while showcasing an adorable white lace-embellished two-piece set accented with pink bow accents.
Ahead, shop our favorite coquette-inspired pieces to ace the dreamy aesthetic.
Verdusa Women's Bow Knot Drop Shoulder Cardigan Sweater
This adorable v-neck cardigan, embellished with a scattering of bows along the center, perfectly captures the essence of the coquette aesthetic.
MORE TO COME Arabela Ruffle Mini Dress
This elegant yet flirty ruffle mini dress not only epitomizes the ultra-girly style of the trend.
TONLUYAX Silver Bow Earrings
Add a touch of glamour to any ensemble with these Silver Bow Earrings, featuring delicate knots and a chic minimalist silhouette.
For Love & Lemons Andy Knit Midi Skirt
This dainty knit midi skirt elegantly combines delicate lace and charming bow detailing, adding a touch of stunning sophistication to any ensemble.
Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flat
Step into these square-toe ballet flats, crafted from supple leather and detailed with a dainty bow, for a cute and refined look.
EDIKTED Lucille Low Rise Satin Bow Jeans
These straight-leg jeans, adorned with satin bow detailing, truly capture the playful spirit of the trend.
TofusTrinketTrove Pastel Pink Coquette Socks
Elevate any look by donning these pastel pink coquette socks. Choose from five adorable designs featuring delightful floral embellishments and intricate patterns.
Frankies Bikinis Baby Floral Mini Dress
Crafted in Frankies Bikinis' captivating Baby Blanket print and adorned with a bow detail, this charming mini dress offers a delicate design.
Urban Outfitters Pearl Bow Necklace
Pearl accessories stand as essential elements of the coquette aesthetic and this pearl-style beaded necklace topped with a bow is right on trend.
Kimchi Blue Beverly Bow Tube Top
Capturing a romantic allure, this pastel tube top is designed with a satin bow at the front to add a touch of enchantment.
Lulus Total Romantic Champagne Satin Bow Clutch
Looking for the perfect finishing touch? This sleek woven satin clutch showcases a cutout handle at the top and a decorative bow at the front.
Ayesha Hair Bows Clips
Bows are the ultimate accessory. Whether you’re sporting a ponytail, braid, pigtails or updo, these durable bow clips offer both versatility and timeless style.
Princess Polly Mallorca Top Pink Multi
Achieve a flirty look by pairing this floral crop top with a delicate mini or maxi skirt.
SurBepo Women Fishnet Hollow Out Knitted Patterned Stockings
Create a flawless feminine ensemble with these knitted patterned stockings, a versatile addition that perfectly complements both skirts and dresses.