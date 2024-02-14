From enchanting bows to soft pink pastels, the whimsical world of girly-girl fashion is blossoming with the latest viral trend: the coquette aesthetic. Following in the footsteps of the elegant balletcore and cottagecore trends, the charming vibe celebrates the embrace of ultra-feminine style with a playful twist.

The flirtatious trend embodies a blend of soft romance and youthful allure, centered around light pinks and delicate lace, with bows serving as its signature accessory. To fully immerse your wardrobe in the aesthetic, start by incorporating dainty bows and pearl accessories for the perfect touch of playful sophistication. Elevate your look to capture the irresistible charm of this aesthetic with pastel pink or lace pieces, such as mini dresses, midi skirts, frilly tops and ballet flats that add feminine style.

While coquette fashion has long been a staple, it has experienced a resurgence thanks to TikTok and celebrity enthusiasts. Among the latest stars to champion this trend is Sydney Sweeney, who elegantly donned a pink mini dress adorned with an oversized satin bow at her Galentine's Day soirée. Following suit, Hailey Bieber effortlessly captured the essence of the trend on Instagram, captioning her post "just girly things," while showcasing an adorable white lace-embellished two-piece set accented with pink bow accents.

Ahead, shop our favorite coquette-inspired pieces to ace the dreamy aesthetic.