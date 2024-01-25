In the fashion landscape of years past (2022, to be exact), the coastal grandma trend marked just the beginning of our enduring fascination with our grandparents' style. Now taking center stage is the eclectic grandpa aesthetic, the freshest trend making waves in the fashion scene.

Picture the timeless allure of wardrobes of your grandfather's generation, adorned with years of vintage styles and sophisticated pieces. If you're already reaching for the phone to call up Grandpa or rummaging through his closet in eager anticipation, we're here to streamline your search. We've rounded up the best apparel and accessories to supplement what you find and help you achieve the distinctive look.

The trend has taken TikTok by storm, as users proudly showcase their grandpa-inspired ensembles under the hashtags #eclecticgrandpa and #grandpacore. The eclectic grandpa trend embodies a laid-back aesthetic, drawing inspiration from grandpa's easy-going approach to fashion and the timeless pieces they've accumulated over the years. It is all about embracing personal style, where the freedom to mix and match reigns supreme.

To capture the essence of this trend, you'll need enduring pieces and accessories that stand the test of time. For a straightforward approach, simply pair your favorite jeans or trousers with a stylish, patterned sweater. If a more sophisticated look inspired by Grandpa's office attire is your goal, throw on a pair of polished loafers and an elegant blazer. And if you're envisioning a relaxed grandpa, comfortably seated in a recliner with a newspaper in hand, choose relaxed boxer pants and cozy clogs.

Below, shop our favorite grandpa-inspired pieces to nail the viral trend this winter.

Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater Zappos Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater Reminiscent of a timeless piece from a seasoned closet, the Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweatshirt features a simple buttoned placket design with striped detailing and a collared neckline for an effortlessly stylish look. $118 $80 Shop Now

New Balance 530 Sneakers Anthropologie New Balance 530 Sneakers Taking us back to the era of chunky sneakers, these New Balance kicks capture a style reminiscent of what any grandpa would surely sport. $100 Shop Now