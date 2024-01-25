Embrace Grandpa's style in 2024 with vintage-inspired sweaters, jackets, shoes and more.
In the fashion landscape of years past (2022, to be exact), the coastal grandma trend marked just the beginning of our enduring fascination with our grandparents' style. Now taking center stage is the eclectic grandpa aesthetic, the freshest trend making waves in the fashion scene.
Picture the timeless allure of wardrobes of your grandfather's generation, adorned with years of vintage styles and sophisticated pieces. If you're already reaching for the phone to call up Grandpa or rummaging through his closet in eager anticipation, we're here to streamline your search. We've rounded up the best apparel and accessories to supplement what you find and help you achieve the distinctive look.
The trend has taken TikTok by storm, as users proudly showcase their grandpa-inspired ensembles under the hashtags #eclecticgrandpa and #grandpacore. The eclectic grandpa trend embodies a laid-back aesthetic, drawing inspiration from grandpa's easy-going approach to fashion and the timeless pieces they've accumulated over the years. It is all about embracing personal style, where the freedom to mix and match reigns supreme.
To capture the essence of this trend, you'll need enduring pieces and accessories that stand the test of time. For a straightforward approach, simply pair your favorite jeans or trousers with a stylish, patterned sweater. If a more sophisticated look inspired by Grandpa's office attire is your goal, throw on a pair of polished loafers and an elegant blazer. And if you're envisioning a relaxed grandpa, comfortably seated in a recliner with a newspaper in hand, choose relaxed boxer pants and cozy clogs.
Below, shop our favorite grandpa-inspired pieces to nail the viral trend this winter.
Urban Outfitters BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket
Elevate your fashion with a nod to Grandpa's vintage flair with this faux leather jacket that exudes a lived-in aesthetic.
Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater
Reminiscent of a timeless piece from a seasoned closet, the Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweatshirt features a simple buttoned placket design with striped detailing and a collared neckline for an effortlessly stylish look.
Free People Hailee Convertible Cardigan
A true wardrobe staple, this convertible cardigan boasts an open, longline silhouette crafted from luxurious waffle knit fabric.
Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer
When it comes to shoes, the classic loafer is right on trend for #grandpacore. Embrace the sophisticated style with the Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer, adorned with panel strap detailing and cinch embellishing.
Fashionme Trendy Argyle Plaid/Skeleton Knitted Sweater Vest
Featuring a captivating Argyle Plaid pattern, this sweater vest can be paired with a crisp button-down shirt and jeans for a casual grandpa-inspired look.
Blank NYC Crash Course Bomber Jacket
Transporting us back to a nostalgic era, this Blank NYC varsity-style denim bomber exudes timeless charm.
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Clogs have long been cherished for their unmatched coziness. The Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog is designed with 100% Genuine Suede insoles and a Premium Vegan upper for the perfect fit.
By Anthropologie Boxer Pants
Crafted with a cotton pull-on style, these boxer pants are versatile enough for any occasion, whether it's a cozy night in or a stylish outing.
Levi's Women's Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Corduroy is making a stylish comeback, and this shirt jacket with two oversized pockets on the chest and two lower pockets is the perfect addition to your grandpa-inspired wardrobe.
New Balance 530 Sneakers
Taking us back to the era of chunky sneakers, these New Balance kicks capture a style reminiscent of what any grandpa would surely sport.
47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat
Whether you're a fan or not, we all can agree Yankees hats are a popular accessory.
Vintage Knitted Patchwork Sweater
No need to rummage through your grandpa's closet anymore; this Vintage Knitted Patchwork sweater is a nostalgic masterpiece in itself.
ACCFOD Women's Striped Crew Socks
Elevate your sock game with this set of 10 ultra-comfortable and stretchable retro crew socks.
Wit & Wisdom Plaid Peak Lapel Blazer
Every grandpa boasts a collection of blazers accumulated over the years. This comfortable ponte blazer, detailed with patch pockets and an all-over polished plat pattern, is a sophisticated addition destined to elevate your wardrobe.
YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses
Channel the effortlessly cool good-old-Gramps vibe with these classic '70s aviator sunglasses.