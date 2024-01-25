Style

How to Achieve the Viral Eclectic Grandpa Trend: Shop 15 Vintage-Inspired Styles for Winter 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How to Achieve the Viral Eclectic Grandpa Trend: Shop 15 Vintage-Inspired Styles for Winter 2024
Getty Images
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 4:31 PM PST, January 25, 2024

Embrace Grandpa's style in 2024 with vintage-inspired sweaters, jackets, shoes and more.

In the fashion landscape of years past (2022, to be exact), the coastal grandma trend marked just the beginning of our enduring fascination with our grandparents' style. Now taking center stage is the eclectic grandpa aesthetic, the freshest trend making waves in the fashion scene.

Picture the timeless allure of wardrobes of your grandfather's generation, adorned with years of vintage styles and sophisticated pieces. If you're already reaching for the phone to call up Grandpa or rummaging through his closet in eager anticipation, we're here to streamline your search. We've rounded up the best apparel and accessories to supplement what you find and help you achieve the distinctive look.

The trend has taken TikTok by storm, as users proudly showcase their grandpa-inspired ensembles under the hashtags #eclecticgrandpa and #grandpacore. The eclectic grandpa trend embodies a laid-back aesthetic, drawing inspiration from grandpa's easy-going approach to fashion and the timeless pieces they've accumulated over the years. It is all about embracing personal style, where the freedom to mix and match reigns supreme.

To capture the essence of this trend, you'll need enduring pieces and accessories that stand the test of time. For a straightforward approach, simply pair your favorite jeans or trousers with a stylish, patterned sweater. If a more sophisticated look inspired by Grandpa's office attire is your goal, throw on a pair of polished loafers and an elegant blazer. And if you're envisioning a relaxed grandpa, comfortably seated in a recliner with a newspaper in hand, choose relaxed boxer pants and cozy clogs.

Below, shop our favorite grandpa-inspired pieces to nail the viral trend this winter.

Urban Outfitters BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket

Urban Outfitters BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket

Elevate your fashion with a nod to Grandpa's vintage flair with this faux leather jacket that exudes a lived-in aesthetic.

Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater

Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater
Zappos

Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater

Reminiscent of a timeless piece from a seasoned closet, the Madewell Rugby Stripe Polo Sweatshirt features a simple buttoned placket design with striped detailing and a collared neckline for an effortlessly stylish look.

$118 $80

Shop Now

Free People Hailee Convertible Cardigan

Free People Hailee Convertible Cardigan
Free People

Free People Hailee Convertible Cardigan

A true wardrobe staple, this convertible cardigan boasts an open, longline silhouette crafted from luxurious waffle knit fabric.

Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer

Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer
Zappos

Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer

When it comes to shoes, the classic loafer is right on trend for #grandpacore. Embrace the sophisticated style with the Cole Haan Lux Pinch Penny Loafer, adorned with panel strap detailing and cinch embellishing.

$180 $97

Shop Now

Fashionme Trendy Argyle Plaid/Skeleton Knitted Sweater Vest

Fashionme Trendy Argyle Plaid/Skeleton Knitted Sweater Vest
Amazon

Fashionme Trendy Argyle Plaid/Skeleton Knitted Sweater Vest

Featuring a captivating Argyle Plaid pattern, this sweater vest can be paired with a crisp button-down shirt and jeans for a casual grandpa-inspired look.

Blank NYC Crash Course Bomber Jacket

Blank NYC Crash Course Bomber Jacket
Free People

Blank NYC Crash Course Bomber Jacket

Transporting us back to a nostalgic era, this Blank NYC varsity-style denim bomber exudes timeless charm.

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon

Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Clogs have long been cherished for their unmatched coziness. The Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog is designed with 100% Genuine Suede insoles and a Premium Vegan upper for the perfect fit.

By Anthropologie Boxer Pants

By Anthropologie Boxer Pants
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Boxer Pants

Crafted with a cotton pull-on style, these boxer pants are versatile enough for any occasion, whether it's a cozy night in or a stylish outing.

Levi's Women's Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Levi's Women's Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Cotton Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Corduroy is making a stylish comeback, and this shirt jacket with two oversized pockets on the chest and two lower pockets is the perfect addition to your grandpa-inspired wardrobe.

$90 $60

Shop Now

New Balance 530 Sneakers

New Balance 530 Sneakers
Anthropologie

New Balance 530 Sneakers

Taking us back to the era of chunky sneakers, these New Balance kicks capture a style reminiscent of what any grandpa would surely sport.

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat
PacSun

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

Whether you're a fan or not, we all can agree Yankees hats are a popular accessory.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Vintage Knitted Patchwork Sweater

Vintage Knitted Patchwork Sweater
Etsy

Vintage Knitted Patchwork Sweater

No need to rummage through your grandpa's closet anymore; this Vintage Knitted Patchwork sweater is a nostalgic masterpiece in itself.

$48 $38

Shop Now

ACCFOD Women's Striped Crew Socks

ACCFOD Women's Striped Crew Socks
Amazon

ACCFOD Women's Striped Crew Socks

Elevate your sock game with this set of 10 ultra-comfortable and stretchable retro crew socks.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Wit & Wisdom Plaid Peak Lapel Blazer

Wit & Wisdom Plaid Peak Lapel Blazer
Nordstrom

Wit & Wisdom Plaid Peak Lapel Blazer

Every grandpa boasts a collection of blazers accumulated over the years. This comfortable ponte blazer, detailed with patch pockets and an all-over polished plat pattern, is a sophisticated addition destined to elevate your wardrobe.

$118 $94

Shop Now

YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses

YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon

YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses

Channel the effortlessly cool good-old-Gramps vibe with these classic '70s aviator sunglasses.

$12 $11

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

We Found the Stylish Pants Taylor Swift Wore to a Recent Chiefs Game

Style

We Found the Stylish Pants Taylor Swift Wore to a Recent Chiefs Game

The Most Stylish Baseball Caps for Women

Style

The Most Stylish Baseball Caps for Women

Best On-Trend Bucket Bags for Boosting Your Style Game in 2024

Style

Best On-Trend Bucket Bags for Boosting Your Style Game in 2024

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

Style

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

The Best Women's Beanies to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

Style

The Best Women's Beanies to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

Start the New Year Right With On-Trend Clothing and Accessories

Style

Start the New Year Right With On-Trend Clothing and Accessories

Lil Nas X Teams Up with Coach for New Capsule Collection

Style

Lil Nas X Teams Up with Coach for New Capsule Collection

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

Style

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

Style

Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Y2K Fashion Trend Alert: Bella Hadid and More Rock Cargo Pant Craze

Style

Y2K Fashion Trend Alert: Bella Hadid and More Rock Cargo Pant Craze

Tags: