You'll never look boring in these retro-inspired styles curated by Lil Nas X.
Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X is here to add some color to your new year.
The singer's new capsule collection with Coach brings the pinks, "Montero blues" and oranges for cheerful wardrobe additions for men and women.
Lil Nas X is known for his avant garde style — see the star's Met Gala look. This new collection with Coach embraces that fun in a more wearable way. The launch includes Y2K-inspired bags, apparel and more designed by Coach and curated by Lil Nas X.
You can shop the full collection, or check out some of the highlights ahead. They include the Tabby 12 In Shearling for a throwback shoulder bag moment, the Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt featuring Lil Nas X's own cats and more. Lil Nas X fans won't want to miss this one, and be sure to shop now, as some styles have already sold out.
Tabby 12 In Shearling
A fuzzy mini Tabby bag in your choice of three bright colors — including this vibrant pink — is just what the doctor ordered.
Cargo Tote 26
This New York-themed canvas tote bag in Montero blue comes with a detachable strap.
Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt
Underground rave posters of the '90s and Lil Nas X's pet cats inspired the motif on this sweatshirt.
Short Cami Dress
This mini dress with sequin hearts is inspired by '90s youth counterculture. It has a sexy low scoop back.
Varsity Jacket
This is Lil Nas X's take on a vintage letterman jacket. This wool-blend jacket has Coach and Lil Nas X patches and leather sleeves.
Cropped Pullover Hoodie
The graphic on this bright hoodie is inspired by ‘90s underground rave posters.
Sun T-Shirt
Pop on this comfy T-shirt with a sun graphic that comes in two colors.
Wool Coat
Stay cozy this winter in this navy double-breasted wool coat with slip and flap pockets.
