Style

Lil Nas X and Coach Launch New Capsule Collection Celebrating Y2K Counterculture

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lil Nas X x Coach
Coach
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:59 PM PST, January 4, 2024

You'll never look boring in these retro-inspired styles curated by Lil Nas X.

Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X is here to add some color to your new year.

The singer's new capsule collection with Coach brings the pinks, "Montero blues" and oranges for cheerful wardrobe additions for men and women

Lil Nas X is known for his avant garde style — see the star's Met Gala look. This new collection with Coach embraces that fun in a more wearable way. The launch includes Y2K-inspired bags, apparel and more designed by Coach and curated by Lil Nas X.

Shop the Full Collection

You can shop the full collection, or check out some of the highlights ahead. They include the Tabby 12 In Shearling for a throwback shoulder bag moment, the Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt featuring Lil Nas X's own cats and more. Lil Nas X fans won't want to miss this one, and be sure to shop now, as some styles have already sold out.

Tabby 12 In Shearling

Tabby 12 In Shearling
Coach

Tabby 12 In Shearling

A fuzzy mini Tabby bag in your choice of three bright colors — including this vibrant pink — is just what the doctor ordered. 

Cargo Tote 26

Cargo Tote 26
Coach

Cargo Tote 26

This New York-themed canvas tote bag in Montero blue comes with a detachable strap. 

Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt

Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt
Coach

Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt

Underground rave posters of the '90s and Lil Nas X's pet cats inspired the motif on this sweatshirt. 

Short Cami Dress

Short Cami Dress
Coach

Short Cami Dress

This mini dress with sequin hearts is inspired by '90s youth counterculture. It has a sexy low scoop back.

Varsity Jacket

Varsity Jacket
Coach

Varsity Jacket

This is Lil Nas X's take on a vintage letterman jacket. This wool-blend jacket has Coach and Lil Nas X patches and leather sleeves.

Cropped Pullover Hoodie

Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Coach

Cropped Pullover Hoodie

The graphic on this bright hoodie is inspired by ‘90s underground rave posters.

Sun T-Shirt

Sun T-Shirt
Coach

Sun T-Shirt

Pop on this comfy T-shirt with a sun graphic that comes in two colors. 

Wool Coat

Wool Coat
Coach

Wool Coat

Stay cozy this winter in this navy double-breasted wool coat with slip and flap pockets.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

The Best Chelsea Boots for Men

Style

The Best Chelsea Boots for Men

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Style

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Backcountry New Year's Sale: Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear

Sales & Deals

Backcountry New Year's Sale: Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear

The 16 Best Men's Sneaker Deals at Amazon's Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

The 16 Best Men's Sneaker Deals at Amazon's Winter Sale

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Tags: