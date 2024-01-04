Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X is here to add some color to your new year.

The singer's new capsule collection with Coach brings the pinks, "Montero blues" and oranges for cheerful wardrobe additions for men and women.

Lil Nas X is known for his avant garde style — see the star's Met Gala look. This new collection with Coach embraces that fun in a more wearable way. The launch includes Y2K-inspired bags, apparel and more designed by Coach and curated by Lil Nas X.

Shop the Full Collection

You can shop the full collection, or check out some of the highlights ahead. They include the Tabby 12 In Shearling for a throwback shoulder bag moment, the Signature Cats Crewneck Sweatshirt featuring Lil Nas X's own cats and more. Lil Nas X fans won't want to miss this one, and be sure to shop now, as some styles have already sold out.

Short Cami Dress Coach Short Cami Dress This mini dress with sequin hearts is inspired by '90s youth counterculture. It has a sexy low scoop back. $395 Shop Now

Varsity Jacket Coach Varsity Jacket This is Lil Nas X's take on a vintage letterman jacket. This wool-blend jacket has Coach and Lil Nas X patches and leather sleeves. $695 Shop Now

Sun T-Shirt Coach Sun T-Shirt Pop on this comfy T-shirt with a sun graphic that comes in two colors. $95 Shop Now

Wool Coat Coach Wool Coat Stay cozy this winter in this navy double-breasted wool coat with slip and flap pockets. $550 Shop Now

