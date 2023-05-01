Lil Nas X knows how to make an entrance!

The 24-year-old rapper showed up to the 2023 Met Gala Monday night in a full crystallized cat look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men that almost masked his identity.

With his body glittering in head-to-toe silver, Lil Nas X was outfitted with silver sequins and a host of pearls, creating what looked like a necklace on the Montero singer. He also sported a face mask, equally bedazzled, that covered every inch of his face. The mask also included a pair of whiskers, paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette.

The surprises didn't stop there! Lil Nas X was literally dazzling down to his nails, which were perfectly manicured. As for any clothing? The rapper donned a bejeweled silver thong, that showed off his backside when he turned around.

Lil Nas X completed the look with a pair of platform boots, elevating his tall frame even further.

While he's worn some wild looks, Monday night's nearly naked moment stands to be Lil Nas X's boldest look to date, with the rapper staying in theme by only cooing "meow" as he made his way along the Met Gala carpet.

For 2021's gala, Lil Nas X had quite the opposite outfit. While his face was fully visible, he walked the steps in a gold suit of armor, which he playfully hit under a golden cape.

And under that, another reveal, with a golden bodysuit rounding out his looks for the night.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes on July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

