Sydney Sweeney is Pretty in Pink at 2023 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a pink Miu Miu gown at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night.

The bejeweled look was accented with a black tulle bow at the base of the skirt and in the actress' hair.

Sweeney's Met Gala appearance comes on the heels that she and fiancé Jonathan Davino were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City over the weekend.

Sweeney and Davino's outing came just days after the actress jetted straight from Australia -- where she was filming her romantic comedy, Anyone But You -- to Las Vegas for CinemaCon.

During the brief appearance, Sweeney was joined by her co-star, Glen Powell, where they teased their on-screen chemistry with the crowd.

While things with Sweeney and her romance are going well, it's another story for Powell, who recently ended his relationship with Gigi Paris.

A source told ET that the pair, who started dating in 2019, broke up in early April, and that the split was amicable.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. The exhibit opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.

Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including an a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.

"Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable," the source said, adding that Powell is "single."

