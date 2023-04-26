Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have called it quits after three years of dating.

A source tells ET that the pair, who started dating in 2019, broke up in early April, and that the split was amicable.

"Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable," the source says, adding that Powell is "single."

The update on the former couple comes after Paris unfollowed the Top Gun: Maverick star on Instagram. Eagled-eyed fans noticed the unfollow, which came just before a new reel from Paris Wednesday that fueled spilt speculation.

Walking the streets of New York City, Paris, who was dressed in head-to-toe black, coyly looked at the camera before walking away, only turning back to flash a smile for her followers.

"Know your worth & onto the next," Paris captioned the clip.

Powell, meanwhile, still follows Paris.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2020, after being photographed in Punta Mita, Mexico together. They later wen Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021, with Paris accompanying Powell to a slew of red carpet events including the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

Speculation of a split between Powell and the 30-year-old model came amid the 34-year-old actor's press tour for his upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, co-starring Sydney Sweeney.

After behind-the-scenes moments from the set of the film and a CinemaCon interview with the pair hit the internet, fans began wondering if there was more to their on-screen chemistry than just the pair playing things up for the cameras.

The source tells ET that couldn't be further from the truth, adding that Powell is "not dating his co-star Sydney Sweeney" who is still very much engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and the businessman have been engaged since March of 2022.

Powell and Sweeney most recently appeared together at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday, where they shared a look at the R-rated rom-com.

"As you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the crowd, with the Euphoria actress adding that Powell's character is "a real a**hole."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell added.

As of now, the plot of the film, which was directed by Will Gluck, is still a secret, with Sweeney teasing to ET back in March, "Just know the movie is going to be so much fun."

"It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex," she added of the rom-com. "It gives all the great things that make a movie."

RELATED CONTENT:

Glen Powell's Girlfriend Unfollows Him on Instagram Amid Split Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Talk About Their Chemistry Onscreen

Sydney Sweeney on Her Love for Restoring Vintage Cars and New Rom-Com

Sydney Sweeney Spills on 'Barbarella' Reboot and Reacts to 'Euphoria' Halloween Costumes (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery