Glen Powell's girlfriend, Gigi Paris, has unfollowed the Top Gun: Maverick star on Instagram following rumors of a rift between the pair. Eagled-eyed fans noticed the unfollow, which came just before a new reel from Paris that fueled spilt speculation.

Walking the streets of New York City, Paris, who was dressed in head-to-toe black, coyly looked at the camera before walking away, only turning back to flash a smile for her followers.

"know your worth & onto the next," Paris captioned the clip.

Powell, meanwhile, still follows Paris.

Speculation of a split between Powell and the 30-year-old model came amid the 34-year-old actor's press tour for his upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, co-starring Sydney Sweeney.

After behind-the-scenes moments from the set of the film and a CinemaCon interview with the pair hit the internet, fans began wondering if there was more to their on-screen chemistry than just the pair playing things up for the cameras.

Powell and Paris were last photographed together about a month ago when she visited the actor in Sydney, Australia, where he and Sweeney had been shooting the film.

ET has reached out to Paris and Powell's reps for comment.

Neither Paris nor Powell have commented on the status of their relationship. Sweeney, meanwhile, has been engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino since March of 2022.

Powell and Sweeney most recently appeared together at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday, where they revealed that they flew straight from set to premiere the trailer for the upcoming film. The pair had a playful exchange before talking about their characters in the film.

"As you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the crowd, with the Euphoria actress adding that Powell's character is "a real a**hole."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell added.

As of now, the plot of the film, which was directed by Will Gluck, is still a secret. However, it was confirmed that the movie will be R-rated. Gluck, of course, is no stranger to the rom-com world, having helmed both Easy A and Friends With Benefits.

In March, Sweeney teased the film to ET.

"Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex," Sweeney said in a Zoom call from Australia.

"It gives all the great things that make a movie," she added. "And we want to bring back the good ol' rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it."

