Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney look like they're so ready for summer. Ditto for their upcoming rom-com film!

The Top Gun: Maverick and Euphoria stars were spotted flaunting their super toned bods Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, where they were filming scenes for, according to Deadline, an untitled R-rated romantic comedy directed by Will Gluck.

In the scenes, Powell and Sweeney are aboard a sailing boat looking quite close and happy. The outlet first announced back in January that Sony Pictures acquired the film and the plot, at that point, was still under wraps. Gluck is no stranger to the rom-com world, as he's directed Easy A and Friends With Benefits.

According to Deadline, Sony landed the project at the end of last year after figuring out Sweeney's schedule with her Euphoria dates.

During his red carpet appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Powell teased the project and told InStyle that he's "super excited" about doing a rom-com with Sweeney, who is also serving as an executive producer of the film.

KHAPGG / BACKGRID

The film is among several projects on Sweeney's plate. She has Madame Web on the horizon and she's reportedly attached to The Registration, on which she'll also reportedly serve as a producer. She'll also executive produce and star in a Barbarella reboot.

Back in October, she spoke with ET about the reboot.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," said a gleeful Sweeney. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Powell, who once dabbled in rom-coms with Netflix's Set It Up, also has Hitman and Most Dangerous Game as upcoming projects.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery