Fashion

Sydney Sweeney's Platform UGG Slides Are Perfect for Spring — Snag the Style for Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sydney Sweeney Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

UGG has made a name for itself with the iconic shearling boot, and stylish celebrities can't get enough of Ugg's ultra-comfortable shoes. With the arrival of spring, it's time for the shearling boot to step aside and make way for a sunnier staple. Sofia Richie and Sydney Sweeney both made the case for UGG's freshest sandal, the Maxi Logo Slides, that deserves a spot in your spring footwear rotation. 

The springtime slides with a two and a half inch platform sole, puffer-like upper, and sheepskin insole are not only ultra stylish, but also luxuriously comfortable. Even better, UGG Maxi Slide Sandals are currently on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon

UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in Black
Amazon
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
$120$79
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in Pink
Amazon
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal

Get that UGG feeling in a spring-ready platform. The Maxi Slide is a statement sandal featuring all-around lightweight puff.

$120$60
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in White
Amazon
UGG Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
$120$59
Sydney Sweeney UGG Platform Slides
John Sciulli/Getty Images

Sweeney's pink platform puffer slides make the perfect accompaniment to her long-sleeve terry cloth romper from Frankie's Bikinis.

UGG Maxi Slide
Ugg Maxi Slide
UGG
UGG Maxi Slide
$120$84
UGG Maxi Slide
UGG Maxi Slide
UGG
UGG Maxi Slide
$120$84
UGG Maxi Slide Tiger Print
UGG Maxi Slide Tiger Print
UGG
UGG Maxi Slide Tiger Print
$130$91
UGG Maxi Slide Cheetah Print
UGG Maxi Slide Cheetah Print
UGG
UGG Maxi Slide Cheetah Print
$130$91
sofie richie uggs
Gonzalo Marroquin/Stringer/Getty Images

Richie styled her black logo slides with a plain white tee and wide legged black pants, making the trendy shoe the focal point of the shockingly simple outfit.

The UGG Maxi Slides aren't the only celeb-approved UGG shoes. The ultra-comfortable Fluff Yeah slides are another popular design seen all over TikTok and Instagram — and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Right now, the Fluff Yeah slides are also on sale at Amazon.

Hailey Bieber was recently spotted in New York City wearing an oversized blazer, no pants and a foggy gray style of the famed UGG slip-ons. While Megan Fox was seen rocking the pair in a blush pink shade with jeans, a bralette top and cropped cardigan — proving that the comfy slip-on can be worn with dressier outfits in addition to loungewear and leggings.

Hailey Bieber UGGs
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty/GC Images
megan fox in ugg fluff yeah slides
John Sciulli/WireImage

Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are more stars who love the Fluff Yeah. The puffy, soft slingback is available in a range of colors from gray to neon yellow. 

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slip Slipper
Amazon
Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
$100$50

Andra Day wore the Fluffita Slipper to an afterparty for the Oscars. She paired the cozy shoe with a stunning metallic gown. 

Andra Day - Spring Place Oscars After Party
Getty Images
Fluffita Slipper
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
Fluffita Slipper
$55 AND UP

But we can't forget about the classic! So many celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini — a shorter, mini version of the classic bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s.

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette — which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for any season. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II. 

Emily Ratajkowski in Uggs
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Irina Shayk in Uggs
Jared Siskin/GC Images
Joan Smalls in Uggs
Jared Siskin/WireImage
Classic Ultra Mini
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini
Amazon
Classic Ultra Mini

$85
Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini II Boot
$75 AND UP

Of course, UGG's Fluff Yeah slides, Classic Ultra Mini and Classic Mini II boots aren't the only styles A-list celebs are loving. Selena Gomez was previously spotted wearing the Australian brand's Classic Bailey Button II boots while on location for her film, Only Murders in the Building. The star — who launched the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef — has been wearing these cozy boots with multiple outfits, including one featuring a cuddly teddy coat and one with a puffy tote bag from her Rare Beauty line. 

Selena Gomez wearing Ugg Baily Button II Boot
Gotham/Getty Images
Bailey Button II Boot
UGG Bailey Button II Boot
Amazon
Bailey Button II Boot
$128 AND UP

Speaking of sticking to the classics — Gigi Hadid regularly sports different styles from UGG. Though her most recent pair —  the UGG Women's Tazz Slipper — pays homage to the shape of UGG's OG slipper styles, with a more modern touch, chestnut coloring and a comfortable twist.

Gigi Hadid UGG
Pierre Suu/Getty/GC Images
UGG Tazz Mule
UGG Tazz Mule
Amazon
UGG Tazz Mule
$90 AND UP

Lizzo never shies away from sharing her favorite fashion and beauty staples. The chart-topping singer took to her Instagram to post a classic "fit pic" — which featured the super fun UGG Fluff Sugar Platform sandal. With its sustainable make and fun color options, this is definitely the perfect transitional shoe to add to your wardrobe.

Fluff Sugar Platform
UGG Fluff Sugar Platform
UGG
Fluff Sugar Platform
$110

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

40 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals and Clogs for Spring

22 Spring Vacation Essentials on Amazon

The Best E-Bike Deals to Cruise in Style This Spring

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Spring

Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Spring Styles