Shopping

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: Leggings, Skincare and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lizzo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Not only is Lizzo is an award-winning artist, but she's also someone we go to for endless shopping inspiration. The 33-year-old musician loves to share what she's obsessing over on social media, and many of the products she's mentioned are ones we immediately want to add to cart. 

From those viral Amazon leggings to her skincare staples, Lizzo is not shy when it comes to showing her fave products. So if you're curious to see what the star has been wearing and applying, ET Style has gathered the items Lizzo has convinced us to buy. 

Ahead, shop the clothing, jewelry and skincare Lizzo is loving. 

This affordable legging on Amazon went viral on TikTok for its booty-lifting effect, and it caught Lizzo's attention too. The star shared a video of herself wearing the pair on social media! 

GET THE LOOK: 

@lizzo

I got ✨theeeeee leggings✨... they make my booty stiff so somebody lyin 😏

♬ original sound - 𝕿𝖆𝖚𝖍𝖆
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON

BaubleBar is one of Lizzo's go-to jewelry brands. She has worn the Hera Necklace and the Baguette Initial Necklace multiple times, as seen on her Instagram and during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

GET THE LOOK: 

BaubleBar Hera Necklace
BaubleBar Hera Necklace
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Hera Necklace
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
$18 AT BAUBLEBAR (REGULARLY $48)

Lizzo was fully embracing hot girl summer on vacation, rocking two different dresses from Doja Cat's collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. Select sizes are still available, so hurry up and grab them now to wear on your own getaway before they completely sell out!

GET THE LOOK: 

PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Lime Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Lime Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Lime Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress
$24 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $38)
PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Plus Brown Stripe Mesh Ring Detail Midaxi Dress
PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Plus Brown Stripe Mesh Ring Detail Midaxi Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Plus Brown Stripe Mesh Ring Detail Midaxi Dress
$27 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $42)

The musician recently shared her skincare routine on TikTok. Lizzo used a couple of products from Glow Recipe, a beauty brand known for its fruit-powered formulas. The star used the Pineapple-C Bright Serum and the Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream. 

@lizzo

YALL BEEN AXXIN FOR THE SKIN CARE ROUTINE SO I MADE ONE UP AND WHY IS CASTAWAYS ONLY 30SECS LONG TIKTOK?!?

♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

GET THE LOOK:

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
$49 AT GLOW RECIPE
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
$39 AT GLOW RECIPE

Shop Lizzo's Merch:

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Vinyl)
Lizzo Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Vinyl)
Amazon
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Vinyl)
Collect the vinyl version of Lizzo's GRAMMY-nominated album, Cuz I Love You.
$20 AT AMAZON
Lizzo Lounging Long Sleeve
Lizzo Lounging Long Sleeve
Lizzo
Lizzo Lounging Long Sleeve
We love this pink long-sleeve sweatshirt, featuring an illustration of the artist. 
$40 AT LIZZO
Lizzo That B*itch Hoodie
Lizzo That B*itch Hoodie
Lizzo
Lizzo That B*itch Hoodie
This hoodie says you're 100% that b*tch. 
$50 AT LIZZO

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Launches New Swimsuit Styles

Frankies Bikinis Collab With Naomi Osaka Drops New Styles

Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty: Shop Our Picks

 