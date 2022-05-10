Sweaty Betty Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Leggings and Go-To Summer Workout Styles
If you're looking to restock you're workout wardrobe, or just add some new activewear additions to your routine, allow us to direct your attention to Sweaty Betty's summer sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, and workout tanks designed to power you through all your workouts. Shop all the go-to summer styles before it's too late.
Not only is Sweaty Betty activewear perfect for working out, but the unique and high-fashion designs make it amazing for lounging or running errands, too. Sweaty Betty is so beloved that one pair of the British retailer's bestselling Power Leggings was sold every 60 seconds in 2021. The discounts are not to be missed with 130 summer faves on sale, including booty-sculpting leggings and versatile shorts.
Sweaty Betty doesn't do sales like this often, so check out our picks for the best summer steals ahead.
Sweaty Betty's new high-waisted Power Leggings designed for extra support are 50% off. The stretchy fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Perfect for gym workouts and studio classes, these high-waisted Power Leggings are designed for extra support and coverage.
Sweaty Betty's bum-sculpting gym leggings made for yoga are high-waisted with a flat waistband and side pocket.
Sweat-wicking and quick-drying for all sports, these gym leggings have flattering seams that also sculpt your bum.
The ultimate high impact sports bra made from quick-drying, lightweight fabric for running, circuits, HIIT and more.
An effortless tank top that is not only breathable, but also equipped with natural antibacterial properties.
Made for all-day comfort, these organic cotton shorts are cut for a relaxed fit with a high waist.
Get 50% off these super lightweight and sustainable shorts for casual wear.
These sculpting biker shorts were made for yoga. Hold all your essentials in the side pocket, too.
