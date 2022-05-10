If you're looking to restock you're workout wardrobe, or just add some new activewear additions to your routine, allow us to direct your attention to Sweaty Betty's summer sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, and workout tanks designed to power you through all your workouts. Shop all the go-to summer styles before it's too late.

Shop Sweaty Betty's Sale

Not only is Sweaty Betty activewear perfect for working out, but the unique and high-fashion designs make it amazing for lounging or running errands, too. Sweaty Betty is so beloved that one pair of the British retailer's bestselling Power Leggings was sold every 60 seconds in 2021. The discounts are not to be missed with 130 summer faves on sale, including booty-sculpting leggings and versatile shorts.

Sweaty Betty doesn't do sales like this often, so check out our picks for the best summer steals ahead.

Essentials Shorts Sweaty Betty Essentials Shorts Made for all-day comfort, these organic cotton shorts are cut for a relaxed fit with a high waist. $58 $29 Buy Now

Agile Shorts Sweaty Betty Agile Shorts Get 50% off these super lightweight and sustainable shorts for casual wear. $78 $39 Buy Now

