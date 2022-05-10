Shopping

Sweaty Betty Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Leggings and Go-To Summer Workout Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sweaty Betty Sale
Sweaty Betty

If you're looking to restock you're workout wardrobe, or just add some new activewear additions to your routine, allow us to direct your attention to Sweaty Betty's summer sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, and workout tanks designed to power you through all your workouts. Shop all the go-to summer styles before it's too late. 

Shop Sweaty Betty's Sale

Not only is Sweaty Betty activewear perfect for working out, but the unique and high-fashion designs make it amazing for lounging or running errands, too. Sweaty Betty is so beloved that one pair of the British retailer's bestselling Power Leggings was sold every 60 seconds in 2021. The discounts are not to be missed with 130 summer faves on sale, including booty-sculpting leggings and versatile shorts. 

Sweaty Betty doesn't do sales like this often, so check out our picks for the best summer steals ahead. 

Power Block High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
Power Block High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Power Block High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings

Sweaty Betty's new high-waisted Power Leggings designed for extra support are 50% off. The stretchy fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

$100$50
Power High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
Power High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Power High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings

Perfect for gym workouts and studio classes, these high-waisted Power Leggings are designed for extra support and coverage.

$100$50
Super Sculpt 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Super Sculpt 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Super Sculpt 7/8 Yoga Leggings

Sweaty Betty's bum-sculpting gym leggings made for yoga are high-waisted with a flat waistband and side pocket.

$108$43
Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Power 7/8 Workout Leggings

Sweat-wicking and quick-drying for all sports, these gym leggings have flattering seams that also sculpt your bum. 

$100$50
All Train Sports Bra
All Train Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty
All Train Sports Bra

The ultimate high impact sports bra made from quick-drying, lightweight fabric for running, circuits, HIIT and more.

$88$44
Easy Peazy Tank
Easy Peazy Tank
Sweaty Betty
Easy Peazy Tank

An effortless tank top that is not only breathable, but also equipped with natural antibacterial properties. 

$48$24
Essentials Shorts
Essentials Shorts
Sweaty Betty
Essentials Shorts

Made for all-day comfort, these organic cotton shorts are cut for a relaxed fit with a high waist.

$58$29
Agile Shorts
Agile Shorts
Sweaty Betty
Agile Shorts

Get 50% off these super lightweight and sustainable shorts for casual wear.

$78$39
Super Sculpt 8" Biker Shorts
Super Sculpt 8" Biker Shorts
Sweaty Betty
Super Sculpt 8" Biker Shorts

These sculpting biker shorts were made for yoga. Hold all your essentials in the side pocket, too. 

$78$39

