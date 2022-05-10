Hailey Bieber's Go-To Leggings Are 50% Off at Alo Yoga Right Now

Athleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. Case in point: Hailey Bieber's hazy gray fit which she was spotted in while en route to a Pilates class with Bella Hadid (another casual street style master). Bieber paired the sleek Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Leggings with a matching sports bra, New Balance sneakers and oversized puff jacket.

Not only are Bieber's Alo Yoga leggings totally cute, but they're also remarkably soft too thanks to the brand's signature Alosoft fabric — which helps to provide more breathability and movement compared to other traditional legging styles. Best of all: they're currently on sale for 50% off.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Alo's first annual Aloversary Sale is here, which means you can save 20% on every single style at Alo Yoga. From activewear for both women and men to skincare and wellness products, the brand proves that athleisure can be fashionable and functional.

While mirroring the style of our favorite celebrities might not always be as budget-friendly as we might like, you can now shop one of Hailey Bieber's go-to leggings for under $50 — and elevate your gym wardrobe while you're at it. Ahead, check out our other fave athleisure styles that are on sale now at Alo Yoga — including a few Kendall Jenner-approved sets.

Varsity Tennis Skirt Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt Alo's tennis skirt is a summer must-have, thanks to a comfy inner short with hidden pocket, lightweight feel and pleats all the way around. $68 $54 Buy Now

