Hailey Bieber's Go-To Leggings Are 50% Off at Alo Yoga Right Now
Athleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. Case in point: Hailey Bieber's hazy gray fit which she was spotted in while en route to a Pilates class with Bella Hadid (another casual street style master). Bieber paired the sleek Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Leggings with a matching sports bra, New Balance sneakers and oversized puff jacket.
Not only are Bieber's Alo Yoga leggings totally cute, but they're also remarkably soft too thanks to the brand's signature Alosoft fabric — which helps to provide more breathability and movement compared to other traditional legging styles. Best of all: they're currently on sale for 50% off.
Take 50% off Alo's velvety yet breathable leggings made from super-soft performance Alosoft fabric.
Alo's first annual Aloversary Sale is here, which means you can save 20% on every single style at Alo Yoga. From activewear for both women and men to skincare and wellness products, the brand proves that athleisure can be fashionable and functional.
While mirroring the style of our favorite celebrities might not always be as budget-friendly as we might like, you can now shop one of Hailey Bieber's go-to leggings for under $50 — and elevate your gym wardrobe while you're at it. Ahead, check out our other fave athleisure styles that are on sale now at Alo Yoga — including a few Kendall Jenner-approved sets.
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version.
This sculpting, smoothing bodysuit features ultra-high-cut legs and a square neckline. Pair this next-level look with leggings for a seamless layered look.
Slip into something a little fresher this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging -- made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability.
Bike shorts are a Kendall Jenner staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging.
These nostalgic socks boast a combed cotton make for extra comfort.
Alo's tennis skirt is a summer must-have, thanks to a comfy inner short with hidden pocket, lightweight feel and pleats all the way around.
Show this crop top off with your favorite low-rise leggings for an on-trend look.
